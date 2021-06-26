PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Farr Law Firm

2021 Florida Super Lawyers Recognizes Five Farr Law Firm Attorneys


Florida Super Lawyers magazine has named five of Farr Law Firm’s attorneys as either a Super Lawyer or Rising Star.

Punta Gorda, FL, June 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Five attorneys at Farr Law Firm have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 edition of Florida Super Lawyers magazine, which recognizes the leading attorneys in the state. Super Lawyers®, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selection process includes independent research, peer nominations and peer evaluations.

The following attorneys have been selected for inclusion in the 2021 lists:

Florida Super Lawyers
Guy S. Emerich, Estate Planning & Probate
Jack O. Hackett II, Real Estate
David A. Holmes, Business & Corporate Litigation

Florida Rising Stars
Forrest J. Bass, Estate Planning & Probate
Brett Sifrit, Estate Planning & Probate

Each year, Florida Super Lawyers lists no more than 5 percent of lawyers in the state as Super Lawyers and no more than 2.5 percent as Rising Stars. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less.

About Farr Law Firm
For almost 100 years the Farr Law Firm has served Southwest Florida and is the oldest and largest law firm in Charlotte County. The firm tackles complex legal problems while staying rooted in the same small town principles you value. The multi-practice law firm addresses the needs and challenges that individuals and businesses confront including civil, commercial and complex litigation, personal injury and wrongful death, trusts and estates, corporate and business law, real estate and title insurance, elder law, guardianship and asset protection. For more information, please visit www.farr.com.
Contact Information
Farr Law Firm
Aaron Bowles
941-639-1158
Contact
www.farr.com

