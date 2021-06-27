American First National Bank Provides Sponsorship to Non-Profit

Press Releases American First National Bank Press Release

American First National Bank provided a sponsorship to "A Greater Hope" in support of their upcoming Back-to-School-Bash.

“As individuals we volunteer in our respective communities and as a community bank we provide sponsorships and donations to nonprofit organizations and charities within our communities. This is a central part of our Mission to make positive contributions to the communities we live and work in,” said Barbara Pope/Vice President, Branch Manager at American First National Bank



Purpose of the event



“A Greater Hope” purchases much needed items such as backpacks and school supplies such as pens, pencils, paper, crayon, thumb drives and more. This will ensure each of the foster children enter their first day at their new school prepared, confident and ready to meet their academic goals.



How you can make an impact



Reach out to “A Greater Hope” to see how you can make an impact for this or future events. You can visit their site by going to their website.



Founded in 1997, American First National Bank desires to become the leading Asian-American owned financial institution within the United States. They are committed to conducting business with the highest ethical standards, operating in a safe and sound manner, and complying with laws and regulations.



For more information, press only:

Barbara Pope/Vice President, Branch Manager

702-216-5500

barbarap@afnb.com



For more information on American First National Bank, please visit their website or their branch:

Henderson Branch

10345 S. Eastern Ave. Suite 120

