CoGoFly Launches Upgraded Travel Social Networking Site, Calls It a Gift for Travelers

A new travel social networking site, CoGoFly, has been launched with some exciting features and facilities that allow travelers around the world to connect and find a partner. With an armoury of social networks, apps and tools available around us, travel networking site like CoGoFly surely gives travelers a reason to rejoice.

Now, a new version website has launched. A platform for travel lovers to connect and find co-travelers having the similar interest, likes, hobbies, and even identical personalities. The upgraded version is live now for everyone to see and create their profile, add pictures, share travel experience, stories, connect with other travelers, join their trip, take inspiration, and lots more.



The exciting thing is that the social network allows users to share their past and future trip (which users plan to visit in the coming days, months, or year). It will help other travelers find each other if they also wish to travel to that place.



From the CEO's perspective: "My idea was to let travelers find a platform specifically for them and additionally they can find some enthusiast travelers to travel along, share trips, chat, and find inspiration."



CEO added, "Instead of pushing other crowded travel booking space, I along with my team decided to lay out a platform for all travel lovers. Hence, we developed a a gift for travelers in the form of travel social networking site."



The travel social network website also guarantees users data privacy and security and does not share any information to third party.



