Press Releases CJH FITNESS Press Release

Receive press releases from CJH FITNESS: By Email RSS Feeds: 4 Tips to Up Your Body Sculpting Game

Stay on your body sculpting game with these pro tips by Chris Hodder a personal trainer from Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria.

Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 28, 2021 --(



Tip 1: Plan Well, Have a vision of what you want your body to be like. Focus on your goal and train towards that. Be consistant. You will have slip-ups but move on. Do Not dwell on them.



Tip 2: Partner Up: It helps to have another person to help push you on days you don't feel that motivated. You to can motivate them when they are feeling tired. It is a win-win situation.



Tip 3: Eat Smart: Stay on your eating plan for at least 6 days a week. Eliminate any triggers. Stock your cupboards and fridge/freezer with only the things you should be eating and avoid situations where you might be tempted.



Tip 4: Dig Deep: To stay motivated, the only thing that REALLY helps is to focus on that end goal/result. Sometimes you feel hungry or tired and don't want to go to the gym. BUT you know what you have to do to get to where you want to be. That's the motivation.



So there you have it, Chris Hodder's top 4 tips to stay on track. Kirkby Stephen, United Kingdom, June 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Here are four tips from Chris Hodder a personal trainer and sports massage therapist from Kirkby Stephen in Cumbria. He owners and runs CJH Fitness, a PT studio that specialises in fat loss and muscle gain.Tip 1: Plan Well, Have a vision of what you want your body to be like. Focus on your goal and train towards that. Be consistant. You will have slip-ups but move on. Do Not dwell on them.Tip 2: Partner Up: It helps to have another person to help push you on days you don't feel that motivated. You to can motivate them when they are feeling tired. It is a win-win situation.Tip 3: Eat Smart: Stay on your eating plan for at least 6 days a week. Eliminate any triggers. Stock your cupboards and fridge/freezer with only the things you should be eating and avoid situations where you might be tempted.Tip 4: Dig Deep: To stay motivated, the only thing that REALLY helps is to focus on that end goal/result. Sometimes you feel hungry or tired and don't want to go to the gym. BUT you know what you have to do to get to where you want to be. That's the motivation.So there you have it, Chris Hodder's top 4 tips to stay on track. Contact Information CJH FITNESS

Christopher Hodder

07368170470



www.cjh-fitness.co.uk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CJH FITNESS