Oratorical World Championships Goes Virtual

In 2021, students from around the globe will once again have the opportunity to compete for scholarships in the Optimist International Oratorical World Championships. The Regionals and World Championships will be live-streamed from St. Louis, MO.

St. Louis, MO, July 06, 2021



On behalf of Optimist International, the Optimist International Foundation, and the Canadian Children’s Optimist Foundation, the Oratorical Committee is also pleased to announce that the scholarships for the Regionals and World Championship will be fully funded for 2021. Thousands of students will first compete in contests conducted by local Optimist Clubs, Zones, and Districts. A total of $5,000 in scholarships is awarded to contestants at the District level and the winners will advance to the Regional contests.



In turn, the winner of each of the nine Regional contests will advance to the World Championship contest. Each Regional winner will receive a $5,000 scholarship. At the World Championship, the third place contestant will be awarded an additional $5,000 scholarship and the second place contestant will be awarded an additional $10,000 scholarship. The Optimist International Oratorical World Champion will receive an additional $15,000 scholarship for a grand total of $22,500.



Participation in the Oratorical World Championships as a contestant or volunteer provides an excellent opportunity to "Choose Optimism" and to look forward to the future during the pandemic. “While we are not able to get together to watch the Oratorical Championship inperson this year, we are happy to be able to continue this outstanding tradition of awarding scholarships to young people around the world,” said Optimist International President Mark Weinsoff of Santa Barbara, California. “We would like to thank both of our Foundations for their continued, unwavering financial support to the Oratorical Contest. Please consider supporting them, especially during these difficult financial times.”



Fittingly, the theme for this year's Oratorical contest is "Healing the World with Optimism." Contestants will write and deliver original speeches using this theme. Since 1928, many students around the world have been introduced to the world of public speaking through the Optimist International Oratorical Contest. This year's contest will once again show the world—that even in difficult times—Optimist Clubs and members are continuing to serve youth.



