Press Releases New York City Gal Press Release

Receive press releases from New York City Gal: By Email RSS Feeds: Acclaimed Dating Blogger Melissa Braverman Releases "Notes From A Single Gal In The City"

New Book Offers Fresh, Adventurous Take on Single Life for Thirtysomethings

New York, NY, June 29, 2021 --(



With a dash of humor and sprinkle of adventure, Melissa provides a fresh take on putting yourself out there. Her stories will strike a chord with anyone juggling modern mores and a desire to meet someone special. From online dating disasters and the trials of texting to cheeky old flames, Melissa has been through it all. With a hopeful, optimistic tone, Notes From A Single Gal In The City illustrates how the journey to finding love is as important as the destination.



YourTango.com selected Melissa as one of the Top Ten people to follow on Twitter for dating advice, second only to Match.com. Her heartfelt, hilarious musings on SingleGalNYC.com garnered critical acclaim from dating and lifestyle experts.



“A funny, honest and insightful look at love and dating.” -Kira Sabin, Positive Psychology & Singles Coach



“A crack-you-up funny storyteller whose relationship dramas could rival any of the Sex and The City girls.” -The Lost Girls World.com



“New York’s real-life Carrie Bradshaw!” -Neal Bennington, NEALB.TV



Melissa has appeared in dozens of media outlets including The Associated Press, Latina Magazine, The New York Post, Time Out New York and The Wall Street Journal, The Denver Post, The Gayle King Show and The Judith Regan Show on Sirius XM, Fresh 102.7 FM/New York, KTLA-TV Los Angeles’ Morning Show, Glamour.com, MSN.com and Today.com.



Notes From A Single Gal In The City is available in paperback and as an e-book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For author news and updates, visit melissabraverman.com. Follow Melissa on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. New York, NY, June 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Inspired by her popular blog, Melissa Braverman announces the upcoming release of Notes From A Single Gal In The City – Reflections On Dating & Mating. Scheduled for publication June 30th, the book offers insights about today's dating culture as well as advice geared towards singles 30+ for navigating it.With a dash of humor and sprinkle of adventure, Melissa provides a fresh take on putting yourself out there. Her stories will strike a chord with anyone juggling modern mores and a desire to meet someone special. From online dating disasters and the trials of texting to cheeky old flames, Melissa has been through it all. With a hopeful, optimistic tone, Notes From A Single Gal In The City illustrates how the journey to finding love is as important as the destination.YourTango.com selected Melissa as one of the Top Ten people to follow on Twitter for dating advice, second only to Match.com. Her heartfelt, hilarious musings on SingleGalNYC.com garnered critical acclaim from dating and lifestyle experts.“A funny, honest and insightful look at love and dating.” -Kira Sabin, Positive Psychology & Singles Coach“A crack-you-up funny storyteller whose relationship dramas could rival any of the Sex and The City girls.” -The Lost Girls World.com“New York’s real-life Carrie Bradshaw!” -Neal Bennington, NEALB.TVMelissa has appeared in dozens of media outlets including The Associated Press, Latina Magazine, The New York Post, Time Out New York and The Wall Street Journal, The Denver Post, The Gayle King Show and The Judith Regan Show on Sirius XM, Fresh 102.7 FM/New York, KTLA-TV Los Angeles’ Morning Show, Glamour.com, MSN.com and Today.com.Notes From A Single Gal In The City is available in paperback and as an e-book on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. For author news and updates, visit melissabraverman.com. Follow Melissa on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram. Contact Information Melissa Braverman - Author

Melissa Braverman

917-621-7706



www.melissabraverman.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from New York City Gal