Returnity Helps Launch U.S. Plastics Pact Roadmap to 2025, Driving a National Strategy to Achieve Circular Economy Goals

Returnity helped launch The U.S. Plastics Pact's (“U.S. Pact”) “Roadmap to 2025,” an aggressive national strategy illustrating how the U.S. Pact, Returnity and fellow signatories, known as Activators, will achieve each of the U.S. Pact’s four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities, and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.

Brooklyn, NY, July 01, 2021 -- Today, Returnity helped launch The U.S. Plastics Pact's ("U.S. Pact") "Roadmap to 2025," an aggressive national strategy illustrating how the U.S. Pact, Returnity and fellow signatories, known as Activators, will achieve each of the U.S. Pact's four 2025 targets through specific actions, responsibilities, and interim timeframes to realize a circular economy for plastics in the United States by 2025.



Launched in August 2020, The U.S. Plastics Pact is a consortium led by The Recycling Partnership and World Wildlife Fund (WWF) as part of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact network, which unites a holistic ecosystem of cross-industry stakeholders behind a common vision and national strategy to address plastic waste at its source by 2025.



“The 2025 Roadmap recognized that progress in our use of plastics in packaging requires system and product innovation to happen in an integrated fashion,” said Mike Newman, CEO of Returnity. “We are proud to be able to work with the forward-thinking members of the pact and contribute our expertise towards these important goals.”



As an Activator of the U.S. Pact, Returnity joins other stakeholders across the plastics value chain in achieving systemic change and accelerating progress toward the following 2025 targets by inspiring and supporting upstream innovation through coordinated initiatives such as rethinking products, packaging, and business models in order to transition away from today’s take-make-waste model to a circular economy where plastics never become waste:



Define a list of packaging to be designated as problematic or unnecessary by 2021 and take measures to eliminate them by 2025.



100% of plastic packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.



By 2025, undertake ambitious actions to effectively recycle or compost 50% of plastic packaging.



By 2025, the average recycled content or responsibly sourced bio-based content in plastic packaging will be 30%.



Returnity has been an active participant in the Roadmap’s development and commits to reporting on progress towards these targets.



Returnity eliminates single-use plastic packaging through designing and manufacturing custom reusables and helping clients implement the right systems necessary for those reusables to be the right economic, operational and environmental choice. Their packaging innovation enables a higher level of recyclability and end-of-life disposal.



The U.S. Pact’s Roadmap is designed to kick-start action and help U.S. industry leaders and packaging producers develop a national strategy, advance shared goals, and measure the strength of progress through annual reporting. This national strategy will assist Pact Activators in reaching ambitious goals by 2025 that they could not otherwise meet on their own through sharing knowledge, optimizing investments, identifying gaps, overcoming systemic barriers, and implementing policies.



“The current state of U.S. infrastructure, coupled with the lack of incentives to utilize recycled content in plastic packaging, have put immense strain on the value chain,” said Emily Tipaldo, Executive Director, The U.S. Plastics Pact. “The Roadmap is designed to help U.S. industry leaders act on the significant, systemwide change needed to realize a circular economy for plastics by 2025. The timeframe is short, and the workload is immense, but if we choose to do nothing, the visions of a circular economy across the U.S. will give way to the status quo. We look forward to working with all our Activators to drive this critical change.”



The Roadmap holds Returnity and other Activators of the U.S. Pact accountable to sustainability objec- tives by creating the pathway in which companies, governments, and NGOs can successfully ensure that plastics remain in the U.S. economy and out of the environment for years to come.



To read the U.S. Pact’s full Roadmap, please visit https://usplasticspact.org/roadmap/



About Returnity

Returnity Innovations is the pioneer in the elimination of single use shipping packaging and delivery. Re- turnity builds out solutions and empowers the systems necessary for the shipping and delivery of re- usable packaging, allowing companies to shift to the new circular economy. Returnity has replaced the use of millions of shipments of cardboard boxes and poly mailer bags with reusable packaging. Returnity was recently named a winner of the Beyond the Bag Challenge. For more information, please visit www.returnity.co.



About The Recycling Partnership

The Recycling Partnership is the action agent transforming the U.S. residential recycling system for good. Our team operates at every level of the recycling value chain and works on the ground with thousands of communities to transform underperforming recycling programs and tackle circular economy challenges. As the leading organization in the country that engages the full recycling supply chain, from working with companies to make their packaging more circular and help them meet climate and sustainability goals, to working with government to develop policy solutions to address the systemic needs of the U.S. recycling system, The Recycling Partnership positively impacts recycling at every step in the process. Since 2014, the nonprofit change agent diverted 375 million pounds of new recyclables from landfills, saved 968 mil- lion gallons of water, avoided more than 420,000 metric tons of greenhouse gases, and drove significant reductions in targeted contamination rates. Learn more at recyclingpartnership.org



About the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s global Plastics Pact Network

Since 2016, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s New Plastics Economy initiative has rallied businesses and governments behind a positive vision of a circular economy for plastic. Its 2016 and 2017 New Plastics Economy reports captured worldwide headlines, revealing the financial and environmental costs of waste plastic and pollution.



Further information: emf.org/plastics-pact | @circulareconomy



Media Contacts:



Samantha Kappalman

The Recycling Partnership

Skappalman@recyclingpartnership.org



Louisa Freeman

Returnity

