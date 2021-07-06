Liangxi Lights' Modern Research Has Enabled Them to Create 20% Brighter Lighting Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Liangxi LED Lights Co., Ltd. Press Release

Liangxi Lights has introduced new and innovative lighting solutions for its customers. As per their latest research and development testing and implementation results, they have created 20% brighter LED lights using the same surface area.

Los Angeles, CA, July 06, 2021 --



Liangxi has built a whole new research and development unit within its production facility where the professionals creatively design different LED lighting systems to meet the present-day demand for various applications. The downside of this is that it makes it hard to find the right products you are looking for in the wide variety of products available. The improved and enhanced technology has enabled the company to offer the customers 50% more brightness with their distinguished range of LED spotlights, LED floodlights, and LED downlights in different stylish designs for domestic and commercial applications.



The company has invested mainly in the cause of bringing far more efficient means of lighting to the customers like never before. The company has re-imagined the controlling systems with different lighting options and has worked towards making significant adjustments that provide complete control to the user.



Liangxi has been putting efforts into making lighting solutions available to a significant fraction of the population despite all the drawbacks the company has faced in the previous years. It aims to increase its market presence by 30% while improving its services in every customer domain.



According to Mark, the company's salesperson, "We have been investing in trying to achieve what we stand for and in bringing the best possible lighting solutions for our customer base. We are confident in exploring new horizons with our latest technological advancements. We would certainly be successful in meeting the modern-day lighting demands of our customers. I would like to appreciate the skillful R&D wing of our company which has made it possible for us to make such decisions that would benefit us in the future."



The brains behind the lighting giant are hopeful of getting access to a customer circle and providing them the better lighting services that are the true essence of its ideology. The introduction of advanced lighting solutions is proof that the company is quite welcoming in adapting to the changes that are inevitable for the sustainability of the company and aims to fulfill the expectations of the new and existing client base.



The company aims to achieve a significant chunk of the total revenue to come with the increasing number of sales expected from the new and improved product line. The latest developments are made, keeping the long-term vision of the lighting company in mind. It is a step towards a future where the company could rely heavily on the commercial and domestic sales expected to follow the change.



David Jones

+8613923236621



https://www.liangxilights.com/



