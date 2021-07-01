EMKA Locking Solutions for Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Systems

Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

EMKA UK are constantly developing their portfolio of locks, handles, hinges and sealing profiles to specifically meet the needs of the HVACR sector.

A specialist surface mounted modular door lock with an internal handle is complemented with a Clip-on sealing profile according to hygiene standard VDI 6022. Other accessories particular to HVACR installations include a snap-in double glazed inspection window, industry-standard 3D adjustable unit connectors and ergonomic bow-type handle made of reinforced polyamide. The HVACR engineering team at EMKA are always keen to work with customers on new specifications to suit unusual applications. Coventry, United Kingdom, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The engineers at EMKA have recently added to their Guidance notes for particular conditions – in this case dealing with locking solutions for HVACR – i.e. heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration systems. As a market leader with great experience in the area, this is one of the most important industries for EMKA who are constantly developing their portfolio of locks, handles, hinges and sealing profiles specifically to meet the needs of the sector.HVACR hardware solutions are designed to deal with outdoor installations with appropriate degrees of sealing and corrosion resistance. They can suit internally pressurised systems with internal safety handles on heavy, thick doors where operation may be needed with gloved hands. They comply with the special requirements of the HVACR sector and meet the relevant standards such as DIN EN 1886 or VDI 6022.Their new guidance notes lead the visitor to a program of Standard HAVCR products including modular locking systems for doors of thickness 25-110mm and a very innovative compression latch-hinge in a single product which allows, hinging, locking and door or panel removal as well as incorporating a pressure relief safety feature.A specialist surface mounted modular door lock with an internal handle is complemented with a Clip-on sealing profile according to hygiene standard VDI 6022. Other accessories particular to HVACR installations include a snap-in double glazed inspection window, industry-standard 3D adjustable unit connectors and ergonomic bow-type handle made of reinforced polyamide. The HVACR engineering team at EMKA are always keen to work with customers on new specifications to suit unusual applications. Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

