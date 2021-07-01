Steve Muehler Securities & Steve Muehler Capital Markets Paralegal Joins the $700 Billion SPAC Market

Los Angeles, CA, July 01, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- According to Steve Muehler, “A SPAC, or a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, have become a preferred way for many experienced finance industry professionals to take a company public. The SPAC raises investment capital through an IPO, or Initial Public Offering, for the sole purpose of acquiring an existing operating company. This process allows for a more simplified process to a Capital Markets Listing and allows the operating company to either merge or be acquired by the public company, the SPAC, and become a listed company in lieu of executing its own IPO.”
Steve Muehler continued, “In 2019, there were 59 SPAC IPO’s that raised a total of approximately $13.6 Billion USD. Nearly 250 SPACs went to market in 2020 raising more than $83 Billion USD, and according to Goldman Sachs, the SPAC Market is a $700 Billion USD Marketplace, and growing.”
Steve Muehler concluded, “What again will separate us apart from the pack is the upfront cost of our SPAC Services, we will be looking to be of an equitable partner as opposed to being an advance fee driven group.”
The Steve Muehler portfolio of companies (formerly the “Private Placement Markets”) is a growing global provider of Insurance, mortgage banking, commercial insurance, legal document preparation and Investment Banking products and services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, the Steve Muehler portfolio of companies enables Entrepreneurs and Business Managers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using advanced technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's Global Alternative Investments Capital Markets. As the creator of the world's first set of Private Placement Markets, its technology powers more than 68 market segments and is growing it operations over the next 24-months to include 50 countries.
Steve Muehler is not a lawyer or a law firm, and Steve Muehler does not act as your attorney, and is not a substitute for advice from an attorney. Steve Muehler does not provide any legal advice, and none of the information provided herein or on any completed document should be construed as legal advice. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice and can only provide self-help services at your specific direction.
