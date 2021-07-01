A2 Hosting Celebrates 18 Years of Web Hosting Excellence and Growth

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases A2 Hosting Press Release

A2 Hosting Reports Impressive Performance Benchmarking Scores on Dedicated Servers and NPS Scores on 18th Anniversary

Ann Arbor, MI, July 01, 2021



A2 Hosting was founded by Bryan Muthig. Using his strong background and experience as a UNIX systems administrator, Bryan and his company continue their commitment to technical excellence and customer satisfaction today. From it’s roots in a two-room office in Ann Arbor, Michigan; it has grown to handpick the very best team members and data centers located around the globe. Some of their celebratory activities this month will include: a Facebook giveaway, a then and now social campaign with statistics highlighting their growth throughout the years, plus family stories and pictures of the A2 Hosting staff as they share special moments from the last two decades. A2 Hosting also recently released a new line of bare metal dedicated servers which will be highlighted in a white paper.



“We are excited to take this next month to commemorate where we started and how far we’ve come,” says Bryan Muthig, CEO. “Not only are we thankful for all of our positive memories and moments from the last 18 years, but we are honored to be celebrating such an amazing beginning to 2021 as we continue to innovate and grow while staying true to the values and core company that we have always been.”



2021 is off to a great start as A2 Hosting continues to put their customers first, reflected in their high Net Promoter Score (NPS) and a newly refreshed line of dedicated servers.



New Bare Metal Dedicated Hosting Plans and White Paper

Choosing a hosting provider for dedicated plans can be difficult due to differences in specs, support, and virtualization. A2 Hosting performed an in-depth report on the functionality of their new line and how it compares to the competition. When comparing dedicated hosting plans, uptime, resource management, and speed are some of the key factors that businesses are looking for, and bare metal dedicated servers have some of the best performance metrics in the business. With the release of their new bare metal dedicated servers, A2 Hosting is making waves in the dedicated hosting sector. They recently released a white paper providing information on their benchmarking test in relation to other players.



A2’s Bare Metal Dedicated servers are different from the average dedicated servers at some competitors because they give customers their own hardware, rather than using software to segment sections of each server for separate use. A2 Hosting selected a group of competitors and used multiple, industry-standard, benchmarking tools to test their newest servers against the competition. These tests included:



Apache HTTP Server Benchmarking Tool: This allows businesses to look at how many requests per second their web server is capable of serving. It scores on load, memory utilization, CPU utilization, thread count, network bandwidth, disk usage, open file descriptors, error rates, availability.



Apache Siege Benchmarking: This is an open-source benchmarking tool that lets businesses simulate how their server will perform against a certain number of concurrent users (A2 used 250). It scores the server based on elapsed time, response time, transaction rate, throughput, concurrency, and transaction success.



NGINX Benchmarking: This runs Apache Benchmark results against the NGINX benchmark. This allows businesses to understand their server’s performance when carrying out two million requests simultaneously with 500 bad requests. This test scores based on requests per second, connections per second, and throughput.



Below are Statistics on how A2 Hosting’s newest hardware compared to the competition:



Their lowest level Bare Metal Dedicated Server plan (Warp 1) scored, on average, 108% better than comparable competition plans using Apache Benchmark.



Their lowest level Bare Metal Dedicated Server plan (Warp 1) scored, on average, 242% better than comparable competition plans using Apache Siege Benchmark using 250 concurrent users.



Their lowest level Bare Metal Dedicated Server plan (Warp 1) scored, on average, 195% better than comparable competition plans using NGINX Benchmark.



More information on the results of these tests can be found in A2 Hosting’s Whitepaper.



About A2 Hosting

Paris Backston

910-530-5603



a2hosting.com



