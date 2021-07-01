Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Receive press releases from Keep Irving Beautiful: By Email RSS Feeds: KIB Helps Nexstar and CW33 Celebrate Founder’s Day Group Conducts Cleanup at T.W. Richardson Grove Park

Irving, TX, July 01, 2021 --(



CW33 interviewed participants and featured them on their show “Morning After.” Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry Sook was there to thank the employee volunteers for their service. Mr. Sook established Founder’s Day of Caring in 2016, to enable the company’s employees to “make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone.” Held during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 markets across the country are given paid time off on Founder’s Day to work with a local nonprofit or public service agency.



Results of the June 17th cleanup were a combined 230 volunteer hours, 200 pounds of trash, and 35 pounds of recyclables collected. A canned food drive was also part of the event, with volunteers donating 107 pounds of food to a local Irving food pantry.



“Irving is fortunate to have a vibrant, caring corporate community that places a high value on giving back,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “We had a great day here with Nexstar and CW33, and it was a pleasure to be a part of their Founder’s Day event. Not only did they make a positive impact on the environment by keeping litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, they also helped support a local food pantry with their donations.”



Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Irving, TX, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Keep Irving Beautiful partnered with Nexstar Media Group, Inc., America’s largest local television company, and the company’s Dallas television station, KDAF-TV (CW33) to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the founding of the company with an event called “Founder’s Day of Caring.” On Thursday, June 17, the Irving-based company held a day of service, with 92 volunteers gathering at T.W. Richardson Grove Park along the northern Campion Trails to conduct a cleanup.CW33 interviewed participants and featured them on their show “Morning After.” Nexstar Chairman and CEO Perry Sook was there to thank the employee volunteers for their service. Mr. Sook established Founder’s Day of Caring in 2016, to enable the company’s employees to “make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone.” Held during the third week of June, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 markets across the country are given paid time off on Founder’s Day to work with a local nonprofit or public service agency.Results of the June 17th cleanup were a combined 230 volunteer hours, 200 pounds of trash, and 35 pounds of recyclables collected. A canned food drive was also part of the event, with volunteers donating 107 pounds of food to a local Irving food pantry.“Irving is fortunate to have a vibrant, caring corporate community that places a high value on giving back,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “We had a great day here with Nexstar and CW33, and it was a pleasure to be a part of their Founder’s Day event. Not only did they make a positive impact on the environment by keeping litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, they also helped support a local food pantry with their donations.”Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175. Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Keep Irving Beautiful