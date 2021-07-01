rLoop, SpaceX Award Winning DAO, Signs MOU with Verge and Partner Voice Life

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases rLoop Press Release

London, United Kingdom, July 01, 2021 --(



Future of work platform, rLoop has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to begin work with Verge Currency and Voice Life Inc. Under the terms of the MOU, rLoop, Verge and Voice Life will work collectively to build upon the Far Field Wireless Charging System (FFWCS) with the stated goal of emitting clean, continuous and limitless power to charge autonomous vehicles, IoT devices and smartphones.



“For our DAO to join forces with a community project like Verge, and partner Voice Life, it brings the rLoop future of work platform towards an electrifying tomorrow, where we get the opportunity to build the next generation of energy transmission,” said Ilyas Vali.



By combining the expertise behind the rLoop DAO, the technology developed by Voice Life, and the open-source community of Verge Currency, the power of 3 are positioned to disrupt energy distribution.



When asked about the development, Justin Vendetta the creator of Verge, said "I am ecstatic, Nikki reached out to rLoop to make this happen, which exemplifies our volunteer community efforts; and now it’s snowballing, getting bigger and bigger everyday. Bridging the community behind Verge Currency, with the technology of Voice Life and the engineering capabilities of rLoop, combines the passion, distribution and expertise needed to produce tomorrow's energy supply."



Robert Smith, founder of Voice Life said, "The recent advancements in blockchain technology and the energy markets are all converging. I believe that the expansion of the Far Field Wireless Charging Platform with the involvement of Verge and rLoop is creating a major disruptive technology advancement."



About rLoop

rLoop is a decentralized autonomous organisation (DAO) that was built as a result of the SpaceX hyperloop competition, aiming to solve global challenges.



Hyperloop competition:

https://redditblog.com/2017/02/15/redditors-take-home-innovation-award-at-spacexs-hyperloop-competition/



rLoop acquires, supports, and finances early-stage innovation and research projects as an open and self-governing collective. By cross-connecting emergent fields of technology and making them accessible to everyone, rLoop creates an ecosystem of limitless and permissionless innovation.



To find out more, visit rLoop.org



Contact rloop: Ilyas Vali

Contact@rloop.org



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJvkY62Icbg



About Verge Currency

Verge Currency (XVG) is a volunteer driven cryptocurrency created in 2014, which harnesses the power of blockchain seen in Bitcoin, while combining the speed of modern electronic payments, with the security of cash payment. The Verge Currency blockchain, is maintained and developed through open-source technology, by a distributed community of enthusiasts from around the world. To find out more visit Vergecurrency.com



Contact Verge Currency: Alexandre Ederer

alex@vergecurrency.com



About Voice Life Inc.

Voice Life Inc. was founded on March 12, 2015 as a technology company focused on the development, integration and application of delivering a fast-wireless charging solution to mobile devices. The developer of ground-breaking leading-edge technology, based upon a terahertz-based scalable network designed for far field wireless charging, is creating the next advancement in the capability to charge and maintain use and availability of smartphones and other electric-based products and devices.



Find out more by visiting voice-life.com



Contact Voice Life:

Robert Smith

(888) 502-2338

Ilyas Vali

+447877123636



www.rloop.org



