Press Releases Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy Press Release

Receive press releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy: By Email RSS Feeds: Allegro Music Academy to Begin Enrolling for Fall 2021

Sarasota's premier music academy will begin accepting new students for Fall 2021 as soon as August 1.

Bradenton, FL, July 01, 2021 --(



For more information, find Allegro Music Academy online or give them a call at 941-358-8511. Bradenton, FL, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With fall approaching, the staff at Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Fall 2021 Semester. In celebration, Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette invite parents and their children ages 4 - 14 to attend their annual Fall Open House on August 29 at 12:00 p.m. Parents and children are invited to enjoy a student concert, followed by an introduction to Allegro Music Academy's teaching staff and a tour of the facilities. Important information regarding their Fall classes and curriculum will be provided, and attendance is encouraged for those interested in learning more about all Allegro has to offer.For more information, find Allegro Music Academy online or give them a call at 941-358-8511. Contact Information Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy

Margaret Goreshnik

941-358-8511



ww.allegromusicacademy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy