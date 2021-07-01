PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy

Press Release

Receive press releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy: By Email RSS Feeds:

Allegro Music Academy to Begin Enrolling for Fall 2021


Sarasota's premier music academy will begin accepting new students for Fall 2021 as soon as August 1.

Bradenton, FL, July 01, 2021 --(PR.com)-- With fall approaching, the staff at Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the Fall 2021 Semester. In celebration, Allegro Academy of Music, Dance and Etiquette invite parents and their children ages 4 - 14 to attend their annual Fall Open House on August 29 at 12:00 p.m. Parents and children are invited to enjoy a student concert, followed by an introduction to Allegro Music Academy's teaching staff and a tour of the facilities. Important information regarding their Fall classes and curriculum will be provided, and attendance is encouraged for those interested in learning more about all Allegro has to offer.

For more information, find Allegro Music Academy online or give them a call at 941-358-8511.
Contact Information
Allegro Music, Dance and Eituqette Academy
Margaret Goreshnik
941-358-8511
Contact
ww.allegromusicacademy.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Allegro Music, Dance and Etiquette Academy
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help