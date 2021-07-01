40 Youth Entrepreneurs Launch 18 Businesses to Support Puerto Rico

Press Releases Friends of Puerto Rico Press Release

Students with a high economic need from Aibonito, Vieques, Toa Baja, Guaynabo, and Barranquitas concluded six months of classes guided by 38 mentors, four teachers, and an experiential curriculum based on neuro-marketing, financial management that included hands-on sales in person. Their effort yielded 18 businesses founded by students aged between 9 and 12. Projects ranged from artistic and culinary businesses to eco-friendly products to protect the environment.



Based on the United Nations Sustainable development goals, SEEDS is an after-school educational program that teaches public school children how to run an agri-business from the ground up. SEEDS enables students to address real-world business issues and participate in a mentoring program with business leaders on and off the island.



"The experience has been challenging and inspirational. Our SEEDS students have exceeded our expectations. They are smart and capable, and involve their relatives, making the program a collective experience to grow as a family too," said Angelique Sina, President of Friends of Puerto Rico.



The virtual ceremony on Saturday, July 3 at 1:00pm AST, will provide a snapshot of how their businesses have grown. “We invite the community to join us and witness, with special guests, family, volunteers, and friends, the results of resilience and education. In addition, we will choose the Gold SEEDS Biz on the livestream," stated Carolina Quintero, SEEDS Program Coordinator.



