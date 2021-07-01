Alliance Technologies LLC Names Bernie Frazier Director of Talent Solutions

Press Releases Alliance Technologies LLC Press Release

Frazier is a well-known speaker, career coach/strategist, and talent acquisition expert and will work with the Alliance Advisors Division as Director of Talent Solutions.

Frazier founded CAREERCompass, LLC, a speaking and career coaching/strategy firm in St. Louis. She also spent some 25 years recruiting talent to six organizations across four industries leading the talent acquisition function for four of those organizations, including one global team.



The author of the highly acclaimed book, “Your Success is in YOU!: Empowering and Equipping You to Create Your Best Career Ever!”, Frazier has served as a keynote speaker with numerous Fortune 500 corporations, coached professionals from around the globe on the fine art of career development and job search effectiveness, and served as the “Career Coach” on KSDK’s Today in St. Louis - the St. Louis NBC affiliate.



“Bernie brings an amazing background and knowledge base from her 20+ years in leading recruiting organizations and in her coaching/consulting roles. She will play a major part in helping our clients with talent services and solutions. We couldn’t be happier to have Bernie as part of the Alliance family,” Ross said.



James Canada, CEO, said “Alliance is most excited to add Bernie to our growing team of expert advisors. She is extremely talented and will have a major impact as we expand our Talent Solutions Division throughout the St. Louis region.”



About Alliance Technologies LLC.

St. Louis, MO, July 01, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Alliance Technologies LLC announces Bernie Frazier, SPHR, a well-known speaker, career coach/strategist, and talent acquisition expert, has joined the firm's Alliance Advisors Division as Director of Talent Solutions. Frazier will serve with Kirk Ross, Vice President, of the Talent Solutions team.

Frazier founded CAREERCompass, LLC, a speaking and career coaching/strategy firm in St. Louis. She also spent some 25 years recruiting talent to six organizations across four industries leading the talent acquisition function for four of those organizations, including one global team.

The author of the highly acclaimed book, "Your Success is in YOU!: Empowering and Equipping You to Create Your Best Career Ever!", Frazier has served as a keynote speaker with numerous Fortune 500 corporations, coached professionals from around the globe on the fine art of career development and job search effectiveness, and served as the "Career Coach" on KSDK's Today in St. Louis - the St. Louis NBC affiliate.

"Bernie brings an amazing background and knowledge base from her 20+ years in leading recruiting organizations and in her coaching/consulting roles. She will play a major part in helping our clients with talent services and solutions. We couldn't be happier to have Bernie as part of the Alliance family," Ross said.

James Canada, CEO, said "Alliance is most excited to add Bernie to our growing team of expert advisors. She is extremely talented and will have a major impact as we expand our Talent Solutions Division throughout the St. Louis region."

About Alliance Technologies LLC.

The Alliance family of companies includes Alliance Technologies, Alliance Systems, and Alliance Advisors - an integrated solutions provider that aligns with you. They stand together to provide world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For more visit Alliance family, https://Alliance-Corp.co, Alliance Technologies LLC - https://alliance-technologies.co, Alliance Systems - https://alliance-systems.co , and Alliance Advisors – https://alliance-advisors.co.

Contact Information
Alliance Technologies LLC
James Canada
314-219-7887
https://alliancetechnologiesllc.com

James Canada

314-219-7887



https://alliancetechnologiesllc.com



