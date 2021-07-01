Press Releases Leading Culture Destinations Press Release

Receive press releases from Leading Culture Destinations: By Email RSS Feeds: LCD Berlin Awards Highlight the Most Unique Established and Emerging Cultural Initiatives Around the World; The Nominees, Announced Today

LCD Berlin is dedicated to bringing cultural destinations to digital audiences in a time where travelers bookmark the places they want to visit once the world returns from the Covid pandemic.

The nominees for the LCD Berlin Awards for 2021 are:



New Culture Destinations of the Year



Asia Pacific

- National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts Weiwuying (Kaohsiung, Taiwan)

- X Museum (Beijing, China)

- Museum of Underwater Art (Queensland, Australia)



Europe

- National Gallery Athens (Athens, Greece)

- Munch Museum (Oslo, Norway)

- James Simon Gallery (Berlin, Germany)



Latin America

- Museum of Image and Sound (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

- Museo Regional Aysen (Patagonia, Chile)



Middle East / Africa

- Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre (Salmiya, Kuwait)

- King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)

- The Museum of the Future (Dubai, UAE)



North America

- The Momentary (Bentonville, Arkansas, USA)

- Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA)

- Fotografiska, (New York City, New York, USA)



Digital Destinations of the Year



Best Immersive Museum Experience

- Superblue (Miami, Florida, USA)

- Hopscotch (San Antonio, Texas, USA)



Les Bassins de Lumières (Bordeaux, France)



Best Digital Museum Experience

- Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (Humlebaek, Denmark)

- Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, Russia)

- Museum of Tomorrow (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)



Best Digital Destination Experience

- Helsinki (Finland)

- Faroe Islands (Denmark)

- Scotland (UK)



Soft Power Destination of the Year



- Al Shindagha Museum (Dubai, UAE)

- Project Row Houses (Houston, Texas, USA)

- The Plywood Project (New York City, New York, USA)



Travellers' Award



Best Cultural Festival

- Desert X (Coachella Valley, California, USA)

- Inside/Out Lichtaktion Kunstareal (Munich, Germany)

- Serendipity Arts Festival (Goa, India)



Best Emerging Culture City

- Nantes (France)

- Lausanne (Switzerland)

- Jakarta (Indonesia)



Best Art Hotel

- Birch (London, UK)

- Soneva Fushi (Eydhafushi, Maldives)

- Langham Residences (Munich, Germany)



Climate Smart Award in partnership with SUNx



- Australian Museum (Sydney, Australia)

- LÁ Art Museum (Hveragerði, Iceland)

- Museo del Prado (Madrid, Spain)



LCD Berlin Awards Jury

The winners of the LCD Awards for 2021 will be selected by a distinguished international jury comprised of Juergen Mayer H., world-renowned architect; Jenenne Whitfield, CEO & Founder, The Heidelberg Project; Christina Reti, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry; Javier Jimenez, Director, Lord Cultural Resources; Jean Blaise, Creative Director for Special Events and Artistic Director, Voyage à Nantes; and Elizabeth Monoian, Founding Co-Director of the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI). Contact Information Leading Culture Destinations

Gary Yentin

416-464-2223



www.leadingculturedestinations.com



