LCD Berlin Awards Highlight the Most Unique Established and Emerging Cultural Initiatives Around the World; The Nominees, Announced Today

July 01, 2021
)-- “This pandemic has shown us that we need to rethink how we live, work and travel. We have to come together as a community to build and shape our cities in the future because partnerships - especially between travel and culture - make us stronger,” says Burkhard Kieker, CEO of visitBerlin. “LCD Berlin therefore brings new partners together, to shine light on the best new and established cultural places in Berlin and beyond.”
The nominees for the LCD Berlin Awards for 2021 are:
New Culture Destinations of the Year
Asia Pacific
- National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts Weiwuying (Kaohsiung, Taiwan)
- X Museum (Beijing, China)
- Museum of Underwater Art (Queensland, Australia)
Europe
- National Gallery Athens (Athens, Greece)
- Munch Museum (Oslo, Norway)
- James Simon Gallery (Berlin, Germany)
Latin America
- Museum of Image and Sound (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
- Museo Regional Aysen (Patagonia, Chile)
Middle East / Africa
- Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre (Salmiya, Kuwait)
- King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Dhahran, Saudi Arabia)
- The Museum of the Future (Dubai, UAE)
North America
- The Momentary (Bentonville, Arkansas, USA)
- Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center (Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA)
- Fotografiska, (New York City, New York, USA)
Digital Destinations of the Year
Best Immersive Museum Experience
- Superblue (Miami, Florida, USA)
- Hopscotch (San Antonio, Texas, USA)
Les Bassins de Lumières (Bordeaux, France)
Best Digital Museum Experience
- Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (Humlebaek, Denmark)
- Garage Museum of Contemporary Art (Moscow, Russia)
- Museum of Tomorrow (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)
Best Digital Destination Experience
- Helsinki (Finland)
- Faroe Islands (Denmark)
- Scotland (UK)
Soft Power Destination of the Year
- Al Shindagha Museum (Dubai, UAE)
- Project Row Houses (Houston, Texas, USA)
- The Plywood Project (New York City, New York, USA)
Travellers' Award
Best Cultural Festival
- Desert X (Coachella Valley, California, USA)
- Inside/Out Lichtaktion Kunstareal (Munich, Germany)
- Serendipity Arts Festival (Goa, India)
Best Emerging Culture City
- Nantes (France)
- Lausanne (Switzerland)
- Jakarta (Indonesia)
Best Art Hotel
- Birch (London, UK)
- Soneva Fushi (Eydhafushi, Maldives)
- Langham Residences (Munich, Germany)
Climate Smart Award in partnership with SUNx
- Australian Museum (Sydney, Australia)
- LÁ Art Museum (Hveragerði, Iceland)
- Museo del Prado (Madrid, Spain)
LCD Berlin Awards Jury
The winners of the LCD Awards for 2021 will be selected by a distinguished international jury comprised of Juergen Mayer H., world-renowned architect; Jenenne Whitfield, CEO & Founder, The Heidelberg Project; Christina Reti, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry; Javier Jimenez, Director, Lord Cultural Resources; Jean Blaise, Creative Director for Special Events and Artistic Director, Voyage à Nantes; and Elizabeth Monoian, Founding Co-Director of the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI).