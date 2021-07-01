The New England Center for Children Hosts First NECC ABA Research Symposium

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases The New England Center for Children Press Release

Six NECC Researchers Present Developments and Findings from Research Projects

Southborough, MA, July 01, 2021 --(



“With the disruption to the usual conference schedule brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic, we thought it was important for our researchers to still have the opportunity to share their research projects,” said William H. Ahearn, PhD, BCBA-D Director of Research, about the genesis of the event. “We were very pleased by the response and excited by the ongoing projects being conducted by our researchers here at NECC.”



The event was a unique opportunity for NECC’s researchers. While disseminating research has long been a focus of NECC, “NECC-ABA” marked the first time that NECC hosted an event on this scale geared specifically at sharing findings within the NECC research community. The event was attended by more than 40 staff members in-person, while more than 50 others joined via zoom simulcast. The event was also recorded for those who could not attend to view the presentations.



Research at NECC



The legacy of research at NECC began in 1985, when Paul Touchette, Rebecca MacDonald, and Susan Langer had their article, “A scatter plot for identifying stimulus control of problem behavior,” published in the Journal of Applied Behavior Analysis. Since then, NECC researchers have been published more than 300 times in peer-reviewed journals and publications. To date, NECC researchers have shared their research globally through more than 2,500 presentations across 23 countries. Currently, there are dozens of ongoing research projects being conducted by the research team and graduate students enrolled in NECC’s graduate partnership program with Western New England University.



“Research is an integral part of our work,” said Dr. Ahearn, who has led NECC’s research efforts since 2000. “It informs our curriculum and allows us to constantly reevaluate how we are helping our students learn both here at NECC and around the world through our Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia (ACE®) ABA Software System.”



About The New England Center for Children



The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is a private, nonprofit center providing evidence-based treatment and services for children with autism. Programs include in-home ABA therapy for infants and toddlers, a full-service day school for children age 4-22, and a safe, structured residential program that seamlessly integrates with the day school. NECC also oversees special education classrooms in public schools throughout New England and consults with families around the world. The technology division has patented its curriculum - the Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia (ACE®) ABA Software System – which is used by more than 8,000 learners worldwide.



Jeff Arnold

(508) 481-1015 x4034



necc.org



