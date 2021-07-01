Mom Builds 7-Figure Brand Starting on Etsy Nik and Noah's Boytique

A soon to be mom of a baby boy saw a gap in the marketplace for special occasion baby boy wear paired with her desire to be able to stay home and work with her new baby, she went to work building a brand on the popular handmade Etsy marketplace.

Nearly 10 years later, the patent pending onesie design that allows parents to easily snap on and off of a onesie, little bow ties, ties, vests and suspenders, has grown to selling over 7 figures of these adorable outfits. You can view her website here:



Nik and Noah's Boytique specializes in boys first birthday outfits that coordinate with the latest and most popular themes for parties. The designs are all exclusive as Lindsay uses her graphic design experience to design the suspender designs, screen prints and even custom fabric designs for her bow ties and ties.



She has expanded to selling on Amazon, Wal-Mart, Shopify and recently decided to start a new store on Etsy (she closed her first shop there several years ago after she felt she had outgrown the platform). She has also sold to wholesale accounts all over the world.



She has chosen not to outsource production overseas to ensure that every single one of her outfits is made with the utmost attention to detail and quality. Every outfit is made in her studio in Northern California and then sold and distributed through one of her many selling partners.



