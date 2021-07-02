LoyaltyXpert Announces QR Code Feature for Multiple Products

Press Releases LoyaltyXpert Press Release

LoyaltyXpert is among the top premier loyalty program solution providers in India. The company designs and develops excellent loyalty program solutions that strengthen the relationship with potential customers. LoyaltyXpert's loyalty solutions are presented with compelling retention strategies to attract more brand loyal customers. LoyaltyXpert offers loyalty program solutions that are a perfect blend of functionality, affordability, and flexibility. Ahmedabad, India, July 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- With a lot of excitement and zeal, LoyaltyXpert, the leading loyalty programs provider, is pleased to announce a new addition of feature to the app - QR code scan. With this, businesses can generate their own QR codes for multiple products and stitch them on their packaging. When customers shop for this product, they can scan these QR codes for various purposes, from knowing the product information to purchasing them. Thus, it will help customers to engage better with the business and brand.LoyaltyXpert aims to provide a seamless experience for customers of businesses or brands, enriching their customer retention strategies. And with QR code-based loyalty programs, it becomes easy for businesses to attract and glue their customers with their products or services.Mr. Maulik Shah, CEO of LoyatlyXpert, said that QR Codes for loyalty programs set out a great resort for customer retention. We want to generate vast opportunities for businesses to tap into their customers with an exceptional experience catered through this loyalty management platform. The feature to generate and scan QR code is one such initiative to make the app the strongest and user-friendly app across the market.To have a detailed understanding of LoyaltyXpert web and mobile platform, request a free demo.About CompanyLoyaltyXpert is among the top premier loyalty program solution providers in India. The company designs and develops excellent loyalty program solutions that strengthen the relationship with potential customers. LoyaltyXpert's loyalty solutions are presented with compelling retention strategies to attract more brand loyal customers. LoyaltyXpert offers loyalty program solutions that are a perfect blend of functionality, affordability, and flexibility. Contact Information LoyaltyXpert

Maulik Shah

+91-7990238718



www.loyaltyxpert.com



