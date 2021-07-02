Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Shufti Pro Press Release

Receive press releases from Shufti Pro: By Email RSS Feeds: Shufti Pro’s Updated UX of Video KYC to Boost Client Satisfaction Beyond 92%

Shufti Pro’s updated UX of Video KYC solution supports multiple documents, improves navigation screen, enables dynamic country selection, and much more.

London, United Kingdom, July 02, 2021 --(



Customers can initiate a live video call with a KYC agent to get themselves verified in real-time. The updated UX adds more detail to the process flow, making the KYC procedure more convenient and understandable for the end-users and the interviewers.



During the initial registration stage, customers can now submit numerous types of ID documents, be it a government-issued ID card or a driving licence. The process has also been streamlined for the KYC agents, allowing them to switch between the previous and next screen, and choose between a selection of countries based on the user’s ID document.



“The UX of the Video KYC process has been updated, keeping in mind the customer’s journey,” stated the CTO and Co-founder of Shufti Pro, Shahid Hanif. “It has eliminated the need for customers to go through a lot of instructions since most of the tasks are now performed by the KYC agent.”



The overall efficiency of the Video KYC service has been improved with the introduction of OCR (Optical Character Recognition) technology for automated ID document data extraction. Online businesses can utilize the updated UX of the Video KYC solution to automate ID verification and digital onboarding in one go.



This update builds upon Shufti Pro’s plan to provide maximum convenience to their customers. Just recently, the company was awarded the Product Leader and Happiest Customers Award for acquiring an end-user satisfaction rate of 92%. This year, the CyberTech 100 company opened a new regional office in Ukraine and was also nominated for the Nordic Startups Award Season 2021.



To test the updated Video KYC service, request at demo at www.shuftipro.com



About Shufti Pro

Shufti Pro is globally acclaimed for providing a rapid, secure, and compliant means of performing digital identity verification. Its AI-based IDV services have an accuracy rate of 96.87% and are offered in 230+ countries and territories. By supporting 3000+ identity documents in 150+ languages, Shufti Pro has proven to be ideal for eliminating the risk of digital fraud while maintaining regulatory compliance with GDPR and AML/KYC obligations. Do you require verification services for your customer base too?



Damien Martin

+4401225290329



shuftipro.com



