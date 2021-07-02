Infopro Learning Associates with a Reputed Food and Beverages Company for a Global CSR Initiative

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Infopro Learning Press Release

Infopro Learning partners with one of the prominent companies in the food and beverages industry to support their global CSR initiative.

Plainsboro, NJ, July 02, 2021 --(



Infopro Learning’s partnership with the prominent company was established in 2020 to create some engaging videos. The whole series of videos covered various topics from tips to improve soil quality to understanding climate changes and more. Infopro Learning came onboard with the right mix of plan, design, and expertise to cater to the expectations.



With successful liaising with the company’s subject matter experts, Infopro Learning designed interactive video series for intended audiences from social, academic, and economic backgrounds. Besides content, voiceovers were also embedded to explain the concepts more clearly and improve knowledge reinforcement. To make the videos more visually-appealing, they were mixed with graphics, stock videos, recorded footage, and other animations.



Post creation and release of the first video series on platforms like Vimeo and YouTube, the series has already gained huge engagement with increasing views, clicks, and shares across the global community. There are around 70 videos that are planned for the entire learning series and this number is expected to increase from now onwards. One significant advantage of this series is that these have been successful for classroom, formal learning, as well as on-the-job learning formats. The learning videos have been created using robust design and development tools to make them easily accessible for all. With the availability across popular platforms, the video series are accessible across smartphones too. This enables audiences from diverse remote locations to leverage this unique opportunity to learn, excel, and succeed.



Scott Margason, Executive Vice-President, Client Success at Infopro Learning shares, “In the past decade, there is a definite shift in how we consume learning content – and the shift has surely been towards video-based content. Popular research credits video-based content to increase engagement by almost 50%. With a keen eye on trends and L&D strategies that work for modern corporates, Infopro Learning has a wide repertoire of video-based learning content that aligns to different environments. We are privileged to partner with the leading brand on their global initiative and will continue to direct our expertise in cutting-edge learning design to deliver sustainable knowledge solutions for young audiences worldwide.”



About Infopro Learning:

Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation company that unlocks the potential of people -employees, clients, and partners. Unlocking the potential of people unleashes higher levels of performance, resulting in outcomes aligned with your company’s strategic objectives. Infopro Learning helps you grow, manage change effectively, and ultimately – transform.



People are a primary source of an organization’s competitive advantage. Over the last 25 years, Infopro Learning has built services and solutions around training, upskilling, and developing people.



As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers a full- service of solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, including strategy, curriculum design, content development, training delivery, learning administration, and talent sourcing. Their digital platforms and global infrastructure enable accelerated realization of the outcomes associated with full-service solutions.



Infopro Learning offers its “unlock” series of innovative leadership and talent development programs designed as a blended learning journey for individual contributors as well as first time, mid-level, and executive leaders. Infopro Learning’s specialized learning solutions are outcomes based and helps organizations improve performance in areas of product adoption, customer education, sales, customer service, IT/ Tech & onboarding.



Nolan Hout

+1-801-899-5845



www.infoprolearning.com



