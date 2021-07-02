SPARK Translates Launches Worldwide

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SPARK Translates Press Release

SPARK Translates is an international translation company providing translations in international and tribal languages. They offer more than 3,000 languages translated and proofread by experts.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, July 02, 2021



The communication web platform allows companies to create an account, and place order translation requests in more than 3,000 international and tribal languages, get their requests translated and proofread by language experts all in the click of just a few buttons.



The platform, which is owned by SPARK Publicity, will see translation processes become hustle free by automating and simplifying communication between client, translators and proofreaders.



“As we celebrate the 4th year milestone of SPARK Publicity we are pleased to launch SPARK Translates. The web platform was initially built to smoothen the communication between SPARK Publicity and our database of language experts from all over the world. They support our process of providing deeply localised content for our clients. As we used the platform we also realised that it would benefit other translation companies and clients and have decided to open it up to the industry,” commented Lillian Kithia, CEO of SPARK Publicity and SPARK Translates.



As the world becomes a global village, a genuine need for translation exists in order for all to thrive in the global market. SPARK Translates is designed to offer seamless communication with real human translators who are handpicked for their language, communication and creative expertise.



SPARK Translates has a diverse team of translators, proofreaders, transcribers, interpreters, and linguistic experts, all who have experience in their specific industries and clear context of the sociocultural factors.



“Despite the breakthrough and technological advances which have made machine translation widely accessible, the accuracy that a human translator can produce cannot be achieved by a machine. By offering over 3,000 international and tribal languages, SPARK Translates ensures that any company anywhere in the world can customise their message in the preferred language of almost all their target audiences,” Ms Lillian Kithia added.



The easy to use platform outlines a step by step process that includes uploading a request by the client, automated communication to translators and proofreaders, whilst the client only needs to return to the platform at their set deadline to download the finalised work - fully translated and proofread.



As a way to keep marketing in the midst of a global pandemic, consumers have moved dramatically toward online channels, the fact that requires companies and industries to respond in turn. To stay competitive in this new environment requires new strategies and practices in digital marketing and the ability to reach audiences in the languages they prefer. Figures by Internet world stats show only 27% of online users speak English and other languages are growing much faster. Research by the European Union shows that 82% of shoppers were unlikely to buy without information in their native language thus a benefit of multilingual marketing as it encourages customers to buy from sites in their own language.



“We are thrilled to officially welcome the world to benefit from a platform we have found to be very useful. We hope to see clients and other companies utilise this platform to ease their translation processes,” Lillian added.



To start your automated translation journey, create an account on www.SPARKTranslates.com



Media contact:

SPARK Translates Admin

Lillian Kithia

+971 4 299 3723



https://sparktranslates.com/home/



