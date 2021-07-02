Key Topics for SMi’s Ophthalmic Drugs Conference Released

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Hear from industry experts at the 4th annual Ophthalmic Drugs Conference convening on 22nd & 23rd November 2021 in London.

London, United Kingdom, July 02, 2021 --(



Download the brochure to see full agenda and speaker line-up: www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr2prcom



Key presentations will be held throughout the conference from leading ophthalmic companies such as: ProQr therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim SparingVision, Roche, Genentech, Bayer, Eyevensys, Oxurion NV, Gensight-Biologics, ForwardVue pharma, InflammX Therapeutics.



Below are key topics that will be presented at this year’s Ophthalmic Drugs conference:



• Port Delivery System with Ranibizumab: A surgery, device, drug combination product

• Design and characteristics of a sustained release local ocular formulation of carboxyamidotriazole, a safe and effective antiangeogenic with a novel mechanism of action

• New mechanism of action anti-inflammatory analgesic for the treatment of ocular pain

• For topical Drug Delivery to the retina — Design the right Drug

• From the trabecular meshwork to the retina – Ophthalmological research at aerie

• Novel upstream target inhibiting the NLRP3 inflammasome in geographic atrophy and diabetic retinopathy

• Diabetic macular ischaemia: a hidden unmet medical need

• Childhood myopia: a pediatric eye disease at an epidemic scale

• Ocular tolerability and formulation toxicity in drug development

• Patient centricity as a driver for drug delivery innovation in ophthalmology

• Ocular gene therapy

• Development of lumevoq gene therapy in leber hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON) subjects

• Advancements in treatments for inherited retinal diseases

• Genetic therapy for inherited retinal diseases

• Non-viral gene therapy for the prolonged delivery of proteins in the eye

• Ocular delivery of small molecules and biologics using long-acting injectable photocrosslinked implants

• Nanomaterials for posterior segment drug delivery

• Recent advancements in the formulation and delivery of apis to the ocular surface and anterior segment of the eye

• Innovative pathways and compounds for improved therapies of retinal vascular disorders (DME, wet AMD, RVO): Beyond anti-VEGF

• Clinical development and regulatory landscape for ophthalmic products in UK and Europe



Register online www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr2prcom

Proudly Sponsored by: EXPERIMENTICA and TALLC



For media queries please contact Jinna Sidhu at hsidhu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)20 7827 6088



About SMi Group:

Jinna Sidhu

020 7827 6088



www.ophthalmicdrugs.com/pr2prcom



