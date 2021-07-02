Speaker Line-Up Announced for SMi Group’s Air Missile Defence Technology 2021 Conference

Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The agenda has been released for the Air Missile Defence Technology Conference in London this November.

London, United Kingdom, July 02, 2021 --



This event will provide delegates with an opportunity to hear the latest developments from senior international programme managers and will provide an opportunity to learn what technologies nations are investing in, to protect from a widening array of missile and airborne threats.



The key topics for the conference include GBAD, Counter Medium and Ballistic Missile Technologies, C-RAM, Integrated and Networked Radar Systems, Confronting ICBM threats and developing coherent international strategies, and many more.



For those interested in attending the conference, there is a £100 early bird discount ending on 30th September 2021. Register at www.airmissiledefence.com/pr1



This year's agenda has been released, the speaker line-up for 2021 includes:



• Lieutenant General Neil Thurgood, Director, US Army RCCTO

• Air Commodore Phil Gordon, Director of Air Defence, Royal Australian Air Force

• Colonel Graham Taylor, Commander of the 7th Air Defence Group, British Army

• Brigadier General Fabrizio Argiolas, Commander of Air Defence Artillery, Italian Army

• Colonel Bruce Bredlow, Deputy Commander of the 10th AAMDC, US Army Europe and Chair of NATO Air and Missile Defence

• Colonel Jaime Vidal Mena Redondo, Spanish Air Defence Artillery, Spanish Army

• Major Andrius Konovalovas, Commander of Lithuanian Air Defence, Lithuanian Air Force

• Mr Peter Woodmansee, Missile Program Manager, US EUCOM

• Mr Bruce Hanessian, IAMD Manager, US Air Force in Europe

• Mr Jaokim Lewim and Mr Max Berthold, Swedish Defence Material Administration

• Mr Simon Baumann, Multinational Capability Cooperation, Defence Investment Division NATO

• Dr Tom Karako, Director of the Missile Defense Project, Centre for Strategic and International Studies

• Mr Paddy Mallon, Chief Technologist, Thales



The two-day programme including the full speaker line-up and presentation details is available at www.airmissiledefence.com/pr1



Air Missile Defence Technology

London, UK

17-18 November 2021

Sponsored by Weibel Scientific



For sponsorship enquiries contact, Justin Predescu on +44 (0)207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk.



For delegate enquiries contact, James Hitchen on +44 (0)207 827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk

Trizsa Ardael

020 7827 6086



http://www.airmissiledefence.com/pr1



