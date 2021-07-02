Exclusive Interview Released from Rolls Royce Plc, Speaker at SMi's 15th Annual Defence Export Conference

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: Defence Exports Conference will be held in London for its fifteenth year on the 15th and 16th September 2021, an exclusive interview with Warren Bayliss at Rolls Royce Plc has been released who is speaking at the conference.

London, United Kingdom, July 02, 2021 --(



Interested parties can register at: http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3



SMi Group caught up with Warren Bayliss, Global Head of Export Controls – Defence at Rolls Royce Plc to discuss current developments, priorities, and what he will be speaking on at the upcoming conference. Below is a snapshot of the interview:



Q. What is your role and what perspective do you bring to the conference?



A. “Warren Bayliss is the Global Head of Export Controls for Rolls-Royce’s Defence Business. He leads a global team of 17 professionals and is responsible for all Defence Exports to over 100 customers around the world. Warren also oversees the internal compliance program for the Defence Business and provides expert advice, guidance, and support to the business on a range of Defence Export and licencing matters.”



Q. Why do you think there is a clear need for a forum to discuss export controls, and what excites you most about this year’s programme?



A. “It has never been a more important time to have professional international trade compliance and export control specialists to help protect Company interests and support international business development. No longer are such professionals regarded as business blockers and expensive overhead costs. They are now essential for Companies involved in Defence Exports!”



Warren will be presenting on: The Challenges of Managing Export-Controlled Technology for Today’s Export Control Practitioners in an Ever Increasing and Sophisticated World of IT Solutions, covering:



- New IT developments: opportunities but also threats for compliance

- The challenge of regulating access to military controlled technology

- Balancing the need for pace and business flexibility versus compliance

- The risks and opportunities of new IT solutions, including offloading and outsourcing

- Automation in export controls



Defence Exports 2021 will feature 20+ expert speakers presenting at the conference on global trade compliance efficiency. Visit the website http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3 to download the event brochure/agenda.



Sponsors & Exhibitors: FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury



For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.



For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing at ssapal@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6162.



SMi’s 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference

Conference: 15th – 16 September 2021

Workshops A and B: 14 September 2021

Workshops C and D: 17 September 2021

London, UK

http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3

#DefenceExports



About SMi Group:

Simi Sapal

(0) 20 7827 6000



http://www.defence-exports.com/PR3prcom



