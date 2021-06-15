The Eichholz Law Firm Announces Recipient of 2021 Scholarship

Press Releases The Eichholz Law Firm Press Release

About The Eichholz Law Firm: Our clients are at the center of everything we do and our team is focused on delivering results. We are committed to fighting for justice and increased social responsibility in our community. Our objective is to provide expert legal services in an effort to maximize results for clients who have been injured through the negligence of others. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com. Savannah, GA, June 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The Eichholz Law Firm is thrilled to announce the recipient of its 2021 scholarship, Jackson Hogan. The firm has awarded $1,500 to Hogan to help him pursue his academic goals.Hogan recently graduated from The Habersham School with a 4.0 GPA and will be attending Georgia Tech. In addition to his academic achievements, Hogan has demonstrated a commitment to our community through his volunteer work with homeless veterans.This spring, The Eichholz Law Firm invited local high school seniors to apply for its annual higher education scholarship, which awards $1,500 to one student to put toward tuition costs at any accredited community college or university in the state of Georgia.The Eichholz Law Firm congratulates Hogan and wishes him continued success at Georgia Tech.About The Eichholz Law Firm: Our clients are at the center of everything we do and our team is focused on delivering results. We are committed to fighting for justice and increased social responsibility in our community. Our objective is to provide expert legal services in an effort to maximize results for clients who have been injured through the negligence of others. To learn more, visit thejusticelawyer.com. Contact Information Good Cause Marketing

Kendra DeMoura

(912) 208-2033‬



https://www.thejusticelawyer.com



