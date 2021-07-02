Local Non-Profits Join Together in "Paws & Praise" Free Rabies Vaccination Event

Press Releases Renegade Paws Rescue Press Release

Savannah, GA, July 02, 2021 --(



The sponsors of this event are devoted to serving pet owners in Chatham County helping to meet the needs of both the owners and the pets. “It is our mission to show and spread love to all living things and 'Paws & Praise' affords us this opportunity.” This first event will focus on residents in the 31401 and 31415 zip codes.



This day will be filled with praise, joy, and care for all in attendance. The event will include free rabies vaccine, food giveaway (for people and pets), refreshing stations, bouncy houses for the little ones and more. “Everything that has breath shall praise the Lord. Praise ye the Lord!” – Psalms 150:6”



Paws & Praise Event Specifics:



Saturday, July 10, 2021, 10AM - 1PM

Morning Glory Temple of Deliverance, 601 Morris Brown Drive 31401



No appointment needed but early registration through Eventbrite at https://pawsandpraisesavannah.eventbrite.com is recommended.



Registered attendees will have priority.



Limit two (2) pets per household



Services available for 31401 and 31415 zip codes only. Proof of residency will be required. Please bring a photo ID and current billing statement (utility bill etc.)



Dogs must be on leash (no Flexi leads allowed)



Cats must be in a proper pet carrier



No more than one cat per carrier for safety



Event limit will be 100 pets vaccinated



If your dog is not friendly to other animals or people we reserve the right to refuse service or plan for the pet to come to the National Spay Alliance Savannah clinic.



CDC recommended Social Distancing guidelines will be followed. If you are not currently vaccinated, they require that you wear a mask to interact with staff/volunteers.



**Please keep in mind that you may be waiting for a lengthy period of time. Please be patient with the animals, staff/volunteers and each other and they will service your pets as soon as possible.



Jennifer Taylor

(912) 665-6046



https://www.renegadepawsrescue.org



