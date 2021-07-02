Childhood Hunger Doesn’t Take a Summer Vacay: PACK Announces Summer Fundraising Campaign

Press Releases The Eichholz Law Firm Press Release

In Georgia, over 23 percent of children live in food-insecure homes. The goal of this campaign is to raise $15,000, which would sponsor food for 100 local children for a year. To help PACK achieve this fundraising goal, The Eichholz Law Firm has pledged to match donations made during this summer campaign totaling up to $7,500.



“Summer should be about relaxing and making fun memories,” explained Malena Stone, founder of PACK. “However, summer often brings stress and anxiety for children who depend on school breakfast and lunch to meet their nutritional needs.”



PACK encourages both individuals and businesses to participate in this fundraising campaign and show their support for children in our community. Part of PACK’s mission is to inspire the next generation of leaders, and prizes will be awarded to the three participants 18-years-old or younger who raise the most funds to help other kids.



More information and a campaign packet are available at packsavannah.com. Donations can be made in cash, checks payable to “PACK” or via PACK’s website.



About PACK: PACK (People of Action Caring for Kids) is a 501(c)(3) organization committed to meeting the basic needs of children in the greater Savannah area. Each month, PACK assembles and distributes over 10,000 bags of food to local kids. PACK is also committed to inspiring the next generation of volunteers and to providing family-friendly service experiences for people of all ages. From packing food and toiletry bags to making homemade cards, everyone is welcome to help at PACK. For more information, visit packsavannah.com.



Kendra DeMoura

(912) 208-2033‬



https://www.thejusticelawyer.com



