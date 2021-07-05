Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville Presents Local Charity Chasing Dreams, Inc. with $24,208 Check

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Zeigler Auto Group Press Release

Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville recently donated $24,208 to Chasing Dreams, Inc., a local charity dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities learn the life skills needed to lead a more independent life. The donation was part of the Subaru Share the Love Event sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc., where the auto manufacturer donated $250 and the dealer donated $50 to the customer’s choice of charities for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased.

Merrillville, IN, July 05, 2021 --(



"It was a very heartfelt experience presenting the check to Denise and her team. We're humbled by the opportunity to support Chasing Dreams, Inc. and honored to be able to give back to such a great cause," said Kyle Faiman, Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville’s general manager.



The donation was made possible by the Subaru Share the Love Event sponsored by Subaru of America, Inc. During the promotional event the automaker donates $250 for every Subaru vehicle purchased or leased. The dealer, in turn, donates an additional $50. The customer purchasing or leasing the vehicle then gets to choose where the money goes, with the majority of Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville customers choosing Chasing Dreams, Inc. - a local charity committed to to providing integrated and vital programs for individuals with special needs and their families, that facilitate an environment of growth, learning, and independence.



Mark Artibey, Zeigler of Merrillville’s new car director, nominated Chasing Dreams, Inc. during the Share The Love Event as the store’s choice after the issue of lack of support for people with disabilities hit close to home. He was surprised to learn about the lack of funding for people with down syndrome at a federal and state level from a close friend who had a child with down syndrome.



“I really started getting more involved when my friend Denise Babjak, who has a child with down syndrome and autism, started the non profit organization Chasing Dreams, Inc. They basically take anyone at any age, with any disability, and help with education, life skills, and anything else they may need without charging the family for anything. It’s 100% free!”



He also noted that it was heartwarming to see more and more people choosing to donate to the local charity, where the community could see and feel the impact right here at home.



As for what the nonprofit plans to do with the donation, the founder says that there are plans to expand Chasing Dreams’s education programs because she feels that education is the basis for everything the organization provides.



“We are beyond grateful to Zeigler Subaru for sharing so much love with us. We have never felt so loved before. This will make a huge impact in providing educational programs to the community,” said Babjak, the organization’s founder. She also said that the organization is always looking for volunteers for those wanting to contribute within the community.



Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville has also announced that it will be once again supporting Chasing Dreams Inc during the upcoming Share The Love Event.



About Chasing Dreams

Chasing Dreams, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded in 2010. Its mission is to provide integrated and vital programs for individuals with special needs and their families, that facilitate an environment of growth, learning, and independence.



Chasing Dreams is an educational, physically motivating and socially encouraging Learning Center. Serving children and adults of all ages at no cost to the family. Its programs are centered around educating, not only the individual with special needs, but also their family. All of its programs concentrate on building self-confidence and empowering individuals to achieve their fullest potential. The organization also says that no individual is ever denied assistance, regardless of disability or age.



About Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 76 automotive franchises across 31 locations in Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.



Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 15 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.



The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.



