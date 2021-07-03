Press Releases CellarStone, Inc. Press Release

Receive press releases from CellarStone, Inc.: By Email RSS Feeds: Early Growth Financial Services Tackles Commission Struggles with the Help of QCommission

Half Moon Bay, CA, July 03, 2021 --(



David Ehrenberg, CEO, founded Early Growth Financial Services in 2008 when he couldn’t find the accounting and financial consulting services that he needed while he was still working in early-stage companies.



EGFS’s team of finance and tax professionals help alleviate the headaches that come with trying to run a company still in its early stages.



With sales commissions being processed twice a month for the company’s CFO and 50 sales reps, processing of commissions every pay period took a good five (5) to six (6) hours. The volume alone made it difficult to make sure that everyone was being paid correctly.



EGFS Accounting Manager, Jeanine Goeken, shared her dilemma, “[It was] very hard to make sure everyone was getting paid properly because of the volume of data every pay period.”



They decided it was time to look for a solution.



After looking through their options, they decided to go with QCommission because it could integrate with QuickBooks Desktop and it was available at a price level that makes sense compared to others.



"At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. One of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Xero, and in this case, QuickBooks Desktop. QCommission and its integrations are regularly upgraded so that we can provide our customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period," shared Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President of Technology.



About CellarStone and QCommission

With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.



Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.



For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com. Half Moon Bay, CA, July 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Early Growth Financial Services has successfully ended their sales commission struggles by implementing QCommission.David Ehrenberg, CEO, founded Early Growth Financial Services in 2008 when he couldn’t find the accounting and financial consulting services that he needed while he was still working in early-stage companies.EGFS’s team of finance and tax professionals help alleviate the headaches that come with trying to run a company still in its early stages.With sales commissions being processed twice a month for the company’s CFO and 50 sales reps, processing of commissions every pay period took a good five (5) to six (6) hours. The volume alone made it difficult to make sure that everyone was being paid correctly.EGFS Accounting Manager, Jeanine Goeken, shared her dilemma, “[It was] very hard to make sure everyone was getting paid properly because of the volume of data every pay period.”They decided it was time to look for a solution.After looking through their options, they decided to go with QCommission because it could integrate with QuickBooks Desktop and it was available at a price level that makes sense compared to others."At CellarStone, one of our biggest purposes is to satisfy our customers by solving their problems. One of the things we have gotten to really enhance over time is our integration to many other tools like Salesforce, MS Dynamics, Xero, and in this case, QuickBooks Desktop. QCommission and its integrations are regularly upgraded so that we can provide our customers with faster, more reliable implementations each time, helping them save time and effort every pay period," shared Sanal Sankar, CellarStone’s Vice President of Technology.About CellarStone and QCommissionWith more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com. Contact Information CellarStone, Inc.

Gopi Mattel

1-650-242-0008



www.cellarstone.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from CellarStone, Inc.