Ranpo Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. Makes Its Smart Lighting System Even More User-Focused

Ranpo Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. has recently launched LED lighting (R65 series) integrated with blue tooth to make controls and set up through an app for user convenience. Lighting customers can easily replace their current LEDs lighting products with the new R65 for better controls.

According to the research conducted by Grand View Research, the worldwide LED lighting market size is anticipated to go beyond US$ 105.66 billion by 2025, which is showing consumer interest in energy-saving products and the future of lighting in subsequent years. The company is right on track for its mark in the industry and anticipated further launches in upcoming years. Their passion for making advance LED lighting a norm is reflected clearly from their involvement in multiple turnkey projects.



One the senior executive of Ranpo Lighting Technology shared his view on the recent lunch of the company. According to him, “We have transformed led lighting technology from analog to digital to bring more convenience to consumer lives and offer tremendous customization in terms of application.” The company is serving its mission along with the provision of advancement in lighting technology by bringing illumination and IoT together for a better future.



IoT incorporation in the LED system is not a radical move as many companies have already invested in such projects. However, the company wants to make this technology accessible to the general public as many projects initiated earlier are devoted to commercial use only. The R65 is the product that aims to enter both facets of the industry allowing all users to control and monitor their lighting systems. The company has left no stone to unturned to make their product seamless for multiple applications in homes and commercial buildings.



Kevin Brown

+86-18620352867



https://www.ranpolight.com/



