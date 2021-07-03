RAMPF Produces 50,000th Machine Bed Made of Mineral Casting

Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Marc Dizdarevic, Managing Director of RAMPF Machine Systems: “This milestone in our company history shows the growing popularity of mineral casting as a competitive machine bed material in numerous industries worldwide. It also confirms the outstanding performance of our staff, who demonstrate their impressive commitment to our customers on a daily basis.”



For decades, RAMPF Machine Systems has been a world market leader for machine bed solutions and machine systems based on alternative materials such as EPUMENT® mineral casting and EPUDUR ultra-high performance concrete. The company provides the market with complete solutions. Its comprehensive portfolio includes material-specific design and engineering, production, precision grinding, assembly, and construction of customized multi-axis moving systems and basic machinery.



In addition to their exceptional vibration damping and thermal stability, EPUMENT® and EPUDUR also score highly with their resource-efficient manufacture, and their environmentally friendly disposal and recycling. Furthermore, materials developed by RAMPF Machine Systems are driving the development toward Industry 4.0.



Kacper Lasetzki, Sales Manager at RAMPF Machine Systems: “Using cold-casting means sensors and actuators can be integrated directly into the casting for applications such as temperature measurements to detect unwanted heat build-up so that integral temperature control cables can then neutralize it. This creates ‘intelligent machine structures’ that make a key contribution to Industry 4.0.”



Low-vibration base for five-axis simultaneous milling machine



