Air Commodore David Manning, Air Mobility Force Commander of the Royal Air Force to Speak at Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling 2021

SMi Group reports: Senior Royal Air Force speakers will be speaking at the Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling conference in London this November.

London, United Kingdom, July 03, 2021



The two-day conference boasts very strong host nation support from the Royal Air Force and will feature discussion of AAR and airlifting – which remain fundamental in light of its role within recent operations to support civilian authorities during the COVID-19 outbreak.



For those interested in attending the event, there is a £100 early bird discount ending on 30th September 2021. Register at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr1



The key host nation speakers include:



1. Air Commodore David Manning, Air Mobility Force Commander, Royal Air Force will be briefing on "RAF Air Mobility – A Global Force Enabler," which will cover:

- Air mobility at the centre of air power: moving ground forces across theatres of operation to respond to security and humanitarian challenges

- Air-to-Air refuelling as a force multiplier for air assets – feedback from operation deployment of the Voyager in AAR operations

- Joint and combined air mobility: how No 2 Group has enhanced collaboration with allies to deliver future capability



Air Commodore David (known as Manners) was educated in the Republic of Ireland and the Royal Air Force College Cranwell (graduating in August 1990). A command pilot, he has amassed over 3200 hours flying predominately C-130K, C-130J and C-17 aircraft in the low level and strategic air mobility roles respectively. He has flown on operations in the Balkans, Sierra Leone, Afghanistan, Iraq and in support of Operations in Libya. He commanded Number 99 Squadron (C-17) between September 2010 and July 2012 during surge tasking for Operations HERRICK and ELLAMY. He was appointed Aide de Camp to Her Majesty the Queen and commanded Royal Air Force Northolt from July 2015 to July 2017. Operational ground tours include Operation TELIC where he commanded the Operations Squadron in Basrah Air Base (2007) and Deputy Air Component Commander for Operations KIPION/SHADER (2018/19). He took up his new role as the Air Mobility Force Commander and Air Officer Air Mobility with effect 23 October 2020.



The agenda also features the following key host nation speakers:



2. Group Captain Simon Blackwell, Commander Air Wing/DDH, RAF Brize Norton will be briefing on ‘RAF Brize Norton: Supporting and Enhancing the RAF’s Strategic and Tactical Air Transport and Air-to-Air Refuelling Capabilities’.



3. Wing Commander Nick Maxey, Air Mobility Strategic Capability Force Development, Royal Air Force will be briefing on ‘Developing World Class Air Mobility Beyond 2035’.



The newly released brochure is now available at http://www.military-airlift.com/pr1



Military Airlift and Air-to-Air Refuelling

Conference: 30th November – 1st December 2021

Venue: St Ermin's Hotel, London, UK

Lead Sponsor: Embraer

Gold Sponsor: Airbus

Sponsors: Boeing and AJW Aviation

Networking Reception hosted by Airbus: 29th November 2021

Networking Reception hosted by Embraer: 30th November 2021



SMi Group offer direct access to key decision makers through tailored sponsorship and exhibitor packages. For details contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748.



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054.



About SMi Group:

