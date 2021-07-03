Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Women's National Football Conference Press Release

Receive press releases from Women's National Football Conference: By Email RSS Feeds: WNFC Brings the Spirit of Tackle Football to North Texas (DFW) with IX CUP Championship Weekend

Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) IX CUP brings top tackle football talent to North Texas.

Dallas, TX, July 03, 2021 --(



The event has evolved into a major sporting event celebrating women and girls in sports. Events include a free interactive fan fest, a tailgating experience, youth-girls flag games, all-pro games (top 100 players), and more.



Adidas, Riddell Sports, and Promus Diagnostics are listed as title sponsors of the championship, with Wilson Football, United Sports Brands, ZoomBang, Pro Drops, and more sponsoring events throughout the weekend.



Former NFL legends, influencers, entertainers, and more will be in attendance. 5X Super Bowl Champion Charles Haley is tapped as a special guest coach for the All-Pro game, while NFL great running back Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch will be Master of Ceremony for the championship game.



The 2021 IX Cup National Championship game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7th, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of North Texas, Apogee Stadium (30,000 capacity). The production (Sponsored by Promus Diagnostic) will air globally on multiple networks (OTA and OTT).



WNFC Fan Fest



Friday, Aug. 6, 4 pm, Sports Academy at The Star



Fans of all ages can head to the Sports Academy at The Star for interactive experiences. XI CUP Fan Fest is an evening, family-friendly event that includes games, clinics, pep rallies, live DJ, special guest appearances, autograph signings, media day, and exhibits celebrating women’s football and its history.



You can go there, pass footballs, kick field goals, test your football skills. There’ll be a pep rally, live performances. Great selection of food and beverages in the area.



Championship Breakfast



Saturday, Aug 7, 9 am, Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center



The WNFC Championship Breakfast event will be hosted at Hilton Grapevine. The event, sponsored by local Dallas-based Vicky’s Cakes, will highlight a panel of NFL alumni (Marshawn Lynch and more…), WNFC executives, Media, and leaders from Riddell and Adidas, who will discuss the growth and development of women in sports (football). The event will culminate with the WNFC year-end awards (MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year...).



Championship Tailgate Plaza



Saturday, Aug 7, 2 pm, University of North TX, Apogee Stadium



Organizers say this spot is the gathering place for fans who want to experience “Texas Style tailgating” throughout the day. The free outdoor experience at Apogee Stadium will include activities from two-stepping to barbecue.



The Championship Tailgate Plaza will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.



Adidas All-Pro Game



Saturday, Aug 7, 2:30 pm, University of North TX, Apogee Stadium



The 2nd annual WNFC All-Pro game, sponsored by adidas, is scheduled for Aug 7th. 100 of the top women’s football players in the country will compete in 7-on-7 matchups and a full 11 on 11 football game at Apogee stadium. NFL Hall of Famer, Former (Dallas Cowboys/SF 49rs) Charles Haley will be a special guest coach for the event.



IX CUP Championship Game



Saturday, Aug 7, 7:30 pm, University of North TX, Apogee Stadium



The day will be highlighted by the second annual IX CUP championship game at 7:30 p.m. at Apogee Stadium. The final 2 teams standing will compete to take home the converted (5 foot tall) IX CUP Championship Trophy.



Championship BASH



Saturday, Aug 7, 11 pm, Jamie’s Rhythm Bar



The day will culminate with an epic BASH hosted by World-renowned party promoter Gary “G” Davis. The most talked-about Saturday night destination in DFW will host its first women’s football party: WNFC Saturday Night, VIP Tables, Bottle Service, and more (21 and over).



Commissioner’s Brunch



Sunday, Aug 8, 11 am, Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center



Janice Masters

469-534-8852



www.wnfcfootball.com



