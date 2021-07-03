WNFC Brings the Spirit of Tackle Football to North Texas (DFW) with IX CUP Championship Weekend

Dallas, TX, July 03, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- For the first time, North Texas (UNT) will host the Women’s National Football Conference (WNFC) Championship Game on Saturday, Aug. 7. But even before the top-two teams in the country face-off, the DFW metroplex will buzz with a whole weekend’s worth of activities. WNFC organizers are hosting three days of festivities for fans from Friday (Aug 6) to Sunday (Aug 7). Fans can participate and experience the events in and around DFW.
The event has evolved into a major sporting event celebrating women and girls in sports. Events include a free interactive fan fest, a tailgating experience, youth-girls flag games, all-pro games (top 100 players), and more.
Adidas, Riddell Sports, and Promus Diagnostics are listed as title sponsors of the championship, with Wilson Football, United Sports Brands, ZoomBang, Pro Drops, and more sponsoring events throughout the weekend.
Former NFL legends, influencers, entertainers, and more will be in attendance. 5X Super Bowl Champion Charles Haley is tapped as a special guest coach for the All-Pro game, while NFL great running back Marshawn “Beastmode” Lynch will be Master of Ceremony for the championship game.
The 2021 IX Cup National Championship game will take place on Saturday, Aug. 7th, at 7:30 p.m. at the University of North Texas, Apogee Stadium (30,000 capacity). The production (Sponsored by Promus Diagnostic) will air globally on multiple networks (OTA and OTT).
WNFC Fan Fest
Friday, Aug. 6, 4 pm, Sports Academy at The Star
Fans of all ages can head to the Sports Academy at The Star for interactive experiences. XI CUP Fan Fest is an evening, family-friendly event that includes games, clinics, pep rallies, live DJ, special guest appearances, autograph signings, media day, and exhibits celebrating women’s football and its history.
You can go there, pass footballs, kick field goals, test your football skills. There’ll be a pep rally, live performances. Great selection of food and beverages in the area.
Championship Breakfast
Saturday, Aug 7, 9 am, Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center
The WNFC Championship Breakfast event will be hosted at Hilton Grapevine. The event, sponsored by local Dallas-based Vicky’s Cakes, will highlight a panel of NFL alumni (Marshawn Lynch and more…), WNFC executives, Media, and leaders from Riddell and Adidas, who will discuss the growth and development of women in sports (football). The event will culminate with the WNFC year-end awards (MVP, Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year...).
Championship Tailgate Plaza
Saturday, Aug 7, 2 pm, University of North TX, Apogee Stadium
Organizers say this spot is the gathering place for fans who want to experience “Texas Style tailgating” throughout the day. The free outdoor experience at Apogee Stadium will include activities from two-stepping to barbecue.
The Championship Tailgate Plaza will be open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Adidas All-Pro Game
Saturday, Aug 7, 2:30 pm, University of North TX, Apogee Stadium
The 2nd annual WNFC All-Pro game, sponsored by adidas, is scheduled for Aug 7th. 100 of the top women’s football players in the country will compete in 7-on-7 matchups and a full 11 on 11 football game at Apogee stadium. NFL Hall of Famer, Former (Dallas Cowboys/SF 49rs) Charles Haley will be a special guest coach for the event.
IX CUP Championship Game
Saturday, Aug 7, 7:30 pm, University of North TX, Apogee Stadium
The day will be highlighted by the second annual IX CUP championship game at 7:30 p.m. at Apogee Stadium. The final 2 teams standing will compete to take home the converted (5 foot tall) IX CUP Championship Trophy.
Championship BASH
Saturday, Aug 7, 11 pm, Jamie’s Rhythm Bar
The day will culminate with an epic BASH hosted by World-renowned party promoter Gary “G” Davis. The most talked-about Saturday night destination in DFW will host its first women’s football party: WNFC Saturday Night, VIP Tables, Bottle Service, and more (21 and over).
Commissioner’s Brunch
Sunday, Aug 8, 11 am, Hilton DFW Lakes Executive Conference Center
The weekend will wrap up with a mini-conference hosted by WNFC Commissioner Dr. Camille Kraft. The event will focus on empowering women in sports, updating attendees on WNFC business development, and working with attendees on how to start or advance their careers in sports.