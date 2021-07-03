Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Steve Muehler Press Release

Receive press releases from Steve Muehler: By Email RSS Feeds: California Depart of Insurance Issues Steve Muehler Bail Bonds License

Effective June 29th, 2021 – the California Department of Insurance has issued Steve Muehler California Bail Bonds License Number 1N13033.

Los Angeles, CA, July 03, 2021 --(



Steve Muehler concluded, “with last year’s failure of Proposition 25, the liberal and conservative voters in California went to the polls and upheld cash bail in the State of California. Today there are still cries from supporters of the proposal to end cash bail in California, and also cries from those who upheld cash bail in California for bail reform, and due to those cries we have crafted what we believe will be a newer, and more professional bail bonds services firm. Unlike our competitors in this marketplace, we will not advertise on jail house walls, and you will not see or hear catchy slogans and funny advertisements making light of incarceration. Any individual out on a bond from this firm will be treated like a 'client', and not a criminal. We will provide state of art personal coordination services between that client and their attorney (public of private) and work with them through the end of their case. It is our mission to ensure that our clients do not get caught in the revolving door of the criminal judicial system.”



Steve Muehler Bail & Immigration Bonds plans to begin operations in California on Tuesday, July 6th, 2021. Additional information about Steve Muehler Bail & Immigration Bonds can be found at: www.SteveMuehlerBail.com



Steve Muehler is not a lawyer or a law firm, and Steve Muehler does not act as your attorney, and is not a substitute for advice from an attorney. Steve Muehler does not provide any legal advice, and none of the information provided herein or on any completed document should be construed as legal advice. Steve Muehler cannot provide legal advice and can only provide self-help services at your specific direction.



