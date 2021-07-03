Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Ratliff Hardscape and ERW Site Solutions

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Benchmark International Press Release

Austin, TX, July 03, 2021 --(



Ratliff Hardscape is a well-established hardscape construction company with a long-standing history of providing various services for civil and hardscape projects. These projects include single-family, multi-family, commercial, municipal, state, and oil & gas projects. Their turn-key solutions include budget and time management, self-performed concrete and masonry, construction management, and quality assurance.



Booder McWhorter will continue operating Ratliff Hardscape as Chief Operating Officer and President along with the entire Ratliff team to continue to provide quality services to their customers.



RW Assets, Inc is an infrastructure construction holding company. It owns ERW Site Solutions, a retaining wall and site service company; LandTec, a landscape, and irrigation company; and DesignBuild Consulting Services, an engineering firm.



Randy O’Neal, Chief Operating Office of RW Assets, commented in the company’s press release, “This acquisition will further RW Assets’ market penetration from retaining walls, landscape and irrigation, engineering services and site services, into hardscape solutions such as screen walls, monuments, concrete solutions, such as sidewalks, patios, and other flat works. With the addition of Ratliff Hardscape, this aggregation will strengthen the brands of ERW Site Solutions, LandTec, and DesignBuild Consulting Services through the synergism created across the various product lines that are offered to our customers. Ultimately, we are now able to offer an array of products with an increased scope to better deliver our customers’ projects on time and on budget. The management team RWA has built over the last 5 years includes one hundred years of experience doing subcontracting and general contracting work across Texas and Southeastern United States.”



Kendall Stafford, Managing Partner at Benchmark International commented, “We are excited for ERW Site Solutions’ acquisition of Ratliff Hardscape. It appeared that the two companies share similar views in their visions and philosophies. We look forward to what the future has in store for the entities and wish them the best of luck with integration.”



Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com

Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com

Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com



About Benchmark International

Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $7B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.



Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com

Brittney Zoeller

813-898-2350



www.benchmarkintl.com



