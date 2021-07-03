Economic Development Nonprofit Organization BCL of Texas Appoints William D. Sutherland as Treasurer to Board of Directors

Press Releases BCL of Texas Press Release

Austin, TX, July 03, 2021 --(



Sutherland, a partner at Kennedy Sutherland LLP in San Antonio, has served on the BCL Board of Directors since 2014. His background in the banking and manufacturing industries, along with his legal expertise, have prepared him to guide the statewide nonprofit in its 32nd year of Building Strong Communities across the state.



“We are very excited to have Mr. Sutherland as Board Treasurer,” says CEO of BCL of Texas Rosa Rios Valdez. “His passion for working with small businesses, which is at the heart of our mission, makes him a great fit as we further improve economic development opportunities throughout Texas.”



About BCL of Texas:

Established in 1990 as a statewide not-for-profit Certified Development Corporation, BCL of Texas successfully promotes business and community development and provides business capital and commercial real estate loans throughout Texas. True to its mission to create jobs through business development, BCL of Texas has helped to create jobs for nearly 6,000 Texans. In addition to providing businesses with counseling and technical assistance, BCL of Texas originates, underwrites, processes, closes and services business loans to healthy, growing businesses. The organization also offers homebuyer education classes, assists first-time homebuyers with the purchase of their first home and helps customers remain responsible and successful homebuyers. BCL of Texas is a member of the nation-wide NeighborWorks® Network, which engages in revitalization strategies that strengthen communities and transform lives. For more information, visit www.bcloftexas.org.



Lindsay Ignatowski

512.912.9884



bcloftexas.org/



