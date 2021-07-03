Health Technology CEO Jorge Yant Helps Students Develop the “Technology of the Mind” with Insight Meditation School

Press Releases PLEXIS Healthcare Systems Press Release

Instructing students on the philosophy and practicum of Insight Meditation, Jorge Yant’s Quepasana Foundation offers courses to inspire a collective awakening.

Ashland, OR, July 03, 2021 --(



While meditation instruction might be a fairly common offering within the health and wellness community, among the significant distinctions of the meditation courses offered by the Quepasana Foundation is the price of admission...free of charge. The Insight Meditation courses offered by Quepasana, typically 10 days in length, are offered free of charge. As mentioned in one of the 4 Guiding Principals, “All Quepasana courses are offered as a gift and in service, free of charge, and staffed by volunteers.” Another unique aspect of the Quepasana Foundation is the “Universal” offering also mentioned within the 4 Guiding Principals, “Quepasana is accessible and available to anyone, regardless of your age, physical condition, religious or spiritual belief system, or experience with meditation.”



“The courses offered by Quepasana support the greatest goal of inspiring a worldwide collective awakening,” said Mr. Yant.



Jorge not only speaks and provides instruction on the principal of “Service in every way,” he lives and demonstrates service with numerous other entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors. One of which is being Founder and CEO of a worldwide healthcare payer technology company called PLEXIS Healthcare Systems. Currently celebrating 25 years of service to the healthcare payer industry, PLEXIS provides enterprise claims, benefit administration, and premium billing platforms to a wide array of healthcare payer organizations from health plans to managed care organizations.



Dennis Hubbard

541-494-2592



plexishealth.com



