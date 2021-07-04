Chirply Launches "Agile Update" for Increased Customer Interaction

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Tier5 Press Release

Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata based SaaS and software development firm launched agile update for their flagship CRM software Chirply. This update would ensure increased interaction with the customers using this platform, which in turn, would increase the lead and revenue ratios.

Tier5 Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Kolkata based SaaS and software development firm launched agile update for their flagship CRM software Chirply. This update would ensure increased interaction with the customers using this platform, which in turn, would increase the lead and revenue ratios.



Chirply is a Sales CRM, that allows to send and receive text and multi-media messages, make live phone calls right from web browser, sends ring less voicemail messages with TTS, setup automated out reach campaigns and much more. The software was launched in 2019 and has unique qualities like Lead Generation, Ring less Voicemail with AI, 2 Way SMS, 2 Way Phone Calls, Professional IVR's, 2 Way Email, SMS Auto-responders, Sales Bridge, Drip Campaigns, Sales Pipeline and Zappier Integration etc. This powerful software as a service, commonly known as SaaS product has more than 12000 total users and more than 11 million contacts, making this one of the most popular CRM software globally.



“Chirply is one of the most satisfying products that we have in our kitty currently. This product has proved its ability as a prime lead generation CRM and the new agile update, just like the name suggests, brings more agility and functionality for the users. The core team has 8 members, who worked really hard to make this update possible. I am hopeful that our customers from across the world would like this new update too,” said Ms. Aunkita Nandi, Managing Director and Co Founder of Tier5.



About Tier5:

Tier5 is considered to be the first ever community owned and operated software development firm. The company specializes in making innovative and user-friendly products that enable the business owners to attain more clients and grow their business simultaneously.



