Nature's Shea Butter Announces Availability of Unrefined Shea Butter


Nature's Shea Butter is available for customer and manufacturer needs! Founded in 2021, Nature’s Shea Butter is a formidable contender in the business of shea butter manufacturing and distribution. The company offers competitive prices and a range of quantities of their shea butter designed to accommodate their customers with quality shea butter from the farm to your beauty cabinet or from the farm to your corporation.

Brooklyn, NY, July 07, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, Nature’s Shea Butter announced immediate availability of Nature’s Shea Butter directly from the Niger Valley.

“The time is finally here,” said Dionne Davis, Managing Director at Nature’s Shea Butter.

Positive Customer Impact
Many customers have already benefited from purchasing Nature’s Shea Butter. Ms. Best, a small business owner of a skin care line, recently committed to be a life-long customer due to her positive shopping experience and the high quality of the shea butter.

“It is so velvety and smooth,” said Ms. Best. “You have a customer for life!”

Availability
Nature’s Shea Butter is a registered business entity in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, press only:
PR Contact Name: Dionne Davis/ Nicole Sharpe
Email: sales@nsbutter.com
website - www.nsbutter.com

Contact Information
Nature's Shea Butter, Inc.
Dionne Davis
845-293-0974
Contact
nsbutter.com

