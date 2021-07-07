Registration Opens for Counter UAS Technology 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Announcing the first ever Counter UAS Technology Conference – Brand new to SMi’s portfolio.

London, United Kingdom, July 07, 2021 --(



Brand new to SMi's portfolio, this two-day event will focus on the very latest C-UAS technology in the market to ensure that DoD personnel, equipment and infrastructure are protected from the proliferation of hostile drones.



With the establishment of the US DoD Joint Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office, (JCO) there is now a drive across the US Armed Forces to have a comprehensive and centralised approach to tackling the ever-evolving drone threat facing the nation.



Why SMi is hosting this event?



In early 2021, the US Department of Defence released the "Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Strategy" outlining the creation of a new Office dedicated to combatting UAS (the JCO). The Strategy demonstrated that the threat from UAS is becoming a more significant defence issue within the military and federal agencies and within the US there are more C-UAS projects being funded and developed. As all branches of the US military are developing C-UAS technologies to protect their forces, we saw the value in making this inaugural conference a USA focussed event.



Interested parties can save $100 using the early bird discount by registering before 30th September at www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR1prcom



Why should a delegate attend 2021’s event?



Hear from US DoD Senior Leadership and Program Managers on how they are utilizing technology to combat UAS



Meet and Network with international speakers from NATO and aligned nations to discover how they are defending their defence networks from drone attacks



Listen to how innovative technology is driving advancement and enabling defence to counter drone swarms and attacks



Speakers will feature from leading US DoD agencies, international defence organizations and leading industry providers.



For the full speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download online at www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR1prcom



Counter UAS Technology

6th – 7th December 2021

Arlington, USA

www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR1prcom

#CounterUASTech



For Delegate, sponsorship or exhibition queries, contact Justin Predescu on Jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0)207 827 6130



For media queries please contact Nisha Poyser-Reid at npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Nisha Poyser-Reid

020 7827 6020



www.counter-uas-tech.com/PR1prcom



