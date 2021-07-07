Vienna Immigration Attorney Explains How to Request a K1 Visa Extension

Press Releases Johnson & Masumi, P.C. Press Release

Johnson & Masumi, PC has recently released a new article that focuses on explaining the details of how to request a K1 visa extension. The new article explains the petition and extension process in detail.

Johnson & Masumi offer readers some valuable information regarding K1 visas and how to complete the sometimes confusing extension process. In the article, they go over some important points including how to get your approval extended, how to request an I-129F extension, and more. They also provide quick answers to some of the most frequently asked questions regarding K1 visas that they typically answer for clients. Their team hopes that this information will help those with K1 visas understand how to properly get an extension and why it is important to work with legal counsel.



While this new article focuses on explaining the details of getting a K1 visa extension, Johnson & Masumi's website offers readers more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Johnson & Masumi offer creative legal solutions in areas of immigration that include employment visas, fiance visas, student visas, asylum, DACA, and much more. Johnson & Masumi are experienced in the field of immigration and take great pride in helping their clients feel more comfortable about their immigration procedures.



