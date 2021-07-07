FDB Panel Fittings Offer Bridge Handles for Enclosure Doors, Inspection Covers, Drawers, Cases (lifting), and Instrument Carrying

Press Releases FDB Panel Fittings Press Release

Bridge handles for enclosure doors, inspection covers, drawers, cases (lifting), and instrument carrying are now offered by FDB Panel Fittings

Otherwise known as Bow or Pull handles, there are front or rear mounting versions to suit the security needs of the installation, also front mounting with concealment covers, for where aesthetics are a consideration, such as in office environments.

FDB bridge handles come in a range of materials including stainless steel, steel/chrome, glass-reinforced polyamide and brushed aluminium and are complemented with clip-in dish handles for sliding doors and cases (lifting).



