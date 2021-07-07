FDB Panel Fittings Offer Bridge Handles for Enclosure Doors, Inspection Covers, Drawers, Cases (lifting), and Instrument Carrying

Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 07, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- FDB Panel Fittings, market leaders in panel hardware, are pleased to offer bridge handles for enclosure doors, inspection covers, drawers, cases (lifting), and instrument carrying.
Otherwise known as Bow or Pull handles, there are front or rear mounting versions to suit the security needs of the installation, also front mounting with concealment covers, for where aesthetics are a consideration, such as in office environments.
FDB bridge handles come in a range of materials including stainless steel, steel/chrome, glass-reinforced polyamide and brushed aluminium and are complemented with clip-in dish handles for sliding doors and cases (lifting).
Ex-stock delivery from the FDB Online store ensures easy ordering and supply of handles from a selection of major international sales partners such as DIRAK.