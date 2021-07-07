Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mining Review Africa Press Release

MRA's Mining Elites in Africa is Back to Celebrate the Industry's Sustainability Frontrunners

Cape Town, South Africa, July 07, 2021



Now in its seventh year, Mining Elites in Africa celebrates the leaders, companies and projects that are making a difference in the sector, from breakthroughs in environmental challenges, to finance, health and safety, to engineering and technology. Nominations are now open and the deadline is 15 September 2021.



The 2022 edition winners of Mining Elites in Africa will be launched during the Digital Awards Ceremony at this year’s Africa Mining Forum, taking place from 2–4 November 2021.



Says Africa Mining Forum event manager Elodie Delagneau: “Last year we kicked off our African journey to provide digital tools for global investors, mining houses, juniors, service providers and local operators, and it has gained incredible momentum in the last 18 months. What started, what I like to cheekily call a digital business romance last year, is still blossoming and is now a full-blown relationship, and from 2–4 November, we are making it official!”



“We cannot wait to welcome back our old and new friends and we are proud to launch our very innovative programme, which reflects what is happening on the mining frontlines. Hosting the Digital Awards Ceremony will be a fitting celebration of the sector’s finest.”



Mining leaders making a difference

According to Laura Cornish, Editor-in-Chief of Mining Review Africa, the publisher of the Mining Elites in Africa, “This brand has been one of true evolution over the years and is a reflection of how the industry is changing as well. As the sector pivots towards driving sustainable businesses for generations to come, so too does our Elites product.



“Until now, this has been a print-focused brand, but our move towards digital is further demonstration of this product’s ability to adapt to market demand. What better way to showcase our Elites leaders than through digital acknowledgement and a strong digital brand like Africa Mining Forum that is set to grow rapidly in years to come.



The categories for the upcoming edition include:



- Leadership profiles: Industry influencers who are innovative in their leadership approaches and strategies to improve the greater mining and minerals value chains on a regional level.



- The 2022 categories for making a difference are:



Projects:

- Exploration

- Greenfields project development

- Brownfields expansion

- Stay-in-business strategies

- Research and academic breakthroughs

- ESG

- Building sustainable communities

- Environmental sustainability

- Health & safety

- Power design and delivery

- Digitalisation and automation technologies



The final selection of projects and people in Mining Elites in Africa is made by an independent advisory board composed of experienced industry figures with extensive mining knowledge across the African continent. Advisory board members confirmed so far include:



- William Witham, CEO, AAMEG, Australia

- Duncan Harris, President, Australia Africa Chamber of Commerce, Australia

- Marcus Courage, Founder and CEO, africapractice group

- Tom Quinn, Head of Content, Mining Indaba and Africa Oil Week

- Andrew van Zyl, Partner and Principal Consultant, SRK Consulting SA



To nominate a person or project, please contact Laura Cornish.



Africa Mining Forum is hosted on the Mine.it Africa – Connect platform, a unique, all-in-one, interactive digital mining platform providing in one place, African mining news and opportunities, live, interactive events and engagement.



Some 3000 mining professionals from 78 countries are already using the platform and attending the digital events and webinars. It is also an ongoing source of industry news, print and video content, interviews and podcasts as well as live webinars and conferences.



Mining Review Africa is the leading monthly magazine and digital platform in the African mining industry. Every month, MRA reaches an audience of over 50 000 influential mining authorities and key decision makers through a variety of channels, including an interactive website, videos and print distribution at all major mining conferences in Africa and across the globe.



MRA serves as a knowledge, news and information sharing platform which drives upliftment and sustainable development across the mining sector in Africa through articles on project developments and the technology and financial models that drive them.



