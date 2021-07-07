Press Releases iPOP! LA Press Release

iPOP Alumni Mitch van Dijk Walks for Dolce and Gabbana SS22 Milan Fashion Week and shares how iPOP helped him succeed.

Los Angeles, CA, July 07, 2021 --



“I participated in iPOP five years ago when I had just turned 17 years old. iPOP guided me the right way towards modeling and gave me a boost in my confidence which I now benefit from during my modeling career as well as with my studies and personal life.



"Over the last five years, I graduated with my Bachelor’s degree in International Business and will graduate this year for my Double Master’s Degree while working internationally as a model. I got the opportunity to walk the Dolce & Gabbana SS22 Men’s Fashion week show in Milan. I also signed with many different agencies around the world. After graduation, I hope many more success stories will follow and that I’ll be able to enter the US market as a model.



"The reason for sharing this is to show what iPOP meant to me, and I am sure for many others and those that follow over the coming years.



"Once more I want to thank you for the beautiful work you do, and I am very glad to share this success with you and the rest of the team.”



This week, iPOP celebrates its 17th year, with a diverse portfolio of attendees taking part in the week-long event in Orlando, Florida. iPOP celebrates the news of Mitch van Dijk’s success as a true testament to the opportunities and value that are experienced by the talented performers seeking to be the stars of tomorrow.



About iPOP!

iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 16th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.



