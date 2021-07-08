Hear from Leading Regulatory Experts on Updates on Combination Product Device Development at Pre-Filled Syringes San Francisco 2021
SMi Reports: Explore evolving device design and innovations for high volume and high viscous delivery and delve into regulatory updates on device development and human factors with insights from industry and regulatory bodies.
London, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi is pleased to inform that this year’s conference will be a live face-to-face event with a virtual attendance option also available.
Hear from leading regulatory experts on updates on combination product device development, combination product design strategies, the evolving landscape of connected devices and drug product approaches and considerations.
Download the brochure to see full agenda and speaker line-up:

What's on the Agenda?
Day One - September 13, 2021
An update on combination product and injection device regulatory guidance
Strategic platforming for combination products
Developing on-body delivery devices with the user in mind
Regulatory standards and guidance for combination product Instructions for Use (IFUs)
Technical update of ZEONEX® and ZEONOR®: Cyclo Olefin Polymer (COP) for Pre-Filled syringes, a glass alternative
System Engineering Approach for Combination Product Design Controls
Application of Modelling & Simulation (M&S) in Drug Delivery Devices
Innovations in drug delivery device design and development
Panel discussion on "Considerations for the ‘out of box experience"
Day Two - September 14, 2021
Connected device regulatory considerations and Software as a medical devices
How to Use Smart Devices Intelligently to Deliver Outcomes
Digital technology for continuous improvement of delivery devices
Changes to human factors studies in response to the pandemic,
All in the Family - can you make a connected health platform at your company?
Drug Product Strategies to Enable Accelerated Clinical Development Timelines Importance of understanding injection device needs in rare disease patients: a holistic approach for early-stage research
Panel discussion on "Insights into connected device experiences: What can industry do to improve?"
This comprehensive overview will help attendees understand the changing global market and the challenges faced within the industry.



About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
