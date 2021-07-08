Dog Desk Animal Action Mobilizes Global Dog Walkers to Wage War on Waste
Global litter pick will see dog walkers all over the world kick back against careless practices that injure dogs & wildlife.
Ashbourne, United Kingdom, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- More than 2 million pieces of rubbish are discarded each year in the UK spoiling our enjoyment of the countryside, encouraging anti-social behaviour & injuring & killing wildlife.
Dog Desk Animal Action has brought dog walkers together from all over the globe, united in their commitment to rid our open spaces of litter.
Between Sept. 6 & 13, dog walkers will be litter picking in their local area as part of the Dogs V Litter initiative.
The event has been launched by Dog Desk Animal Action director Michelle Robertson after seeing so many animals suffocating, ingesting or unable to feed or see after becoming stuck in our plastic litter.
She says, "One moment of carelessness costs the lives of wild animals. Dog walkers are often affected when their dogs tread on glass from broken bottles or eat something that makes them unwell. We are not just clearing the mess up but sending a very clear message that the responsible dog walking community will not tolerate littering."
Dog walkers in Europe & America have signed up in addition to walkers throughout the UK.
Contact
Dog Desk Animal Action CICContact
Michelle Robertson
44 07594632026
www.dogdeskanimalaction.com
