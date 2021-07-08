What is a Purchase Agreement Answered by Fairfax Title Company
Fairfax, Virginia-based Mathis Title Company recently shared an informational post to explain to readers what a purchase agreement is and why it is a key part of the home-buying process.
Fairfax, VA, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mathis Title Company, a Fairfax title company, recently released a blog to inform people about a purchase agreement and its importance as one of the first steps in the home-buying process. A purchase agreement is a (typically) legal written contract formed and signed between a buyer and a seller in the case where a home is being sold by the owner. In this case, the seller opts not to be represented by a real estate agent and chooses to handle the sale process for him or herself.
This type of contract is also usually based on a legal "consideration" consisting of whatever is being exchanged for the property, whether it's a specified amount of money or something else. Other property or a promise to deliver (like a vow to pay a certain sum of money at a later date) can also constitute as consideration. A purchase agreement is important because it can help simplify the process of filing lawsuits or complaints in the event that either party violates any of the terms of said contract for any reason or commits fraud.
A proper purchase agreement typically includes a description of the property and its condition, any contingencies or conditions that must be met before the sale is finalized, a list of fixtures and appliances included or excluded from the sale and the amount of a security deposit. It also usually lists closing costs and states who is responsible for paying them, the prospective closing date, and terms of possession.
Robin Mathis, an attorney who was sworn into the Supreme Court of the United States, has vast experience with handling both the buyer and seller sides of the home-buying and transfer processes, as well as with real estate settlement services. She has performed thousands of closings, including residential, small commercial and estate sales.
In the case of a For Sale By Owner (FSBO) home-buying scenario, Robin will assist you with the process of drawing up a purchase agreement between you and the seller. Robin will ensure that the title, documents and transfer of funds is legally binding for a successful purchase and contract. Call Mathis Title Company today at 703-214-4020 or contact them online at https://www.mathistitle.com/ for more information about their services, which include refinancing and title insurance.
