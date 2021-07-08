TAZ Networks Acquires Greyhound Technologies
TAZ Networks, Inc., of Brighton, Michigan has acquired Greyhound Technologies, Ltd., of Clinton Township, Michigan. Both locations will continue to operate under the TAZ Networks name.
Brighton, MI, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- TAZ Networks of Brighton, Michigan announced today the acquisition of Greyhound Technologies, located in Clinton Township, Michigan. TAZ Networks will continue to work from both offices under the TAZ Networks name.
The owners of both IT service providers describe the arrangement as a win-win, benefiting both companies’ clients, staff, and owners. Both organizations have been in business for over 18 years, focused on providing technology support to small businesses in the 15-250 staff size range.
Joanne Avery, former owner of Greyhound Technologies states, “I am very excited about this opportunity for everyone involved. This acquisition will provide our employees with a chance for growth, and it will provide our clients with continued excellent support.”
Tavis Patterson, President and co-owner of TAZ Networks adds, “We are excited to welcome the Greyhound Technologies client base and employees to the TAZ Networks family today. With the addition of a second office in Clinton Township, we will continue to grow and give all of Metro Detroit tremendous IT support and service that’s even faster with the additional personnel spread across the region. We will continue to look for additional opportunities to strengthen our client base and provide opportunities for all our tremendous employees. Growing through this tough pandemic that has affected us all is a sign that we continue to be counted on by our clients more and more, and we take this responsibility very seriously!”
The acquisition almost doubles the client count for TAZ Networks, which also acquired Nimble Systems, formerly based in Ann Arbor, in 2019.
Most of the staff from Greyhound Technologies are expected to join TAZ Networks. Combined with keeping the Clinton Township office, this continuance should result in a smoother transition for the former Greyhound Technologies clients.
TAZ Networks provides managed information technology services to businesses with 15-250 users. Services include fully outsourced IT; managed, cloud, and project services; IT assessments; compliance services; and virtual CIO consulting. For more information, visit https://www.taznetworks.com or call 810.355.2280.
For further details, contact:
Heather Shy
Marketing Coordinator
TAZ Networks
(810) 355-2280 x205
info@taznetworks.com
